KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Oasis 2021-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by Oasis 2021-2 LLC (“Oasis 2021-2”), a litigation finance ABS transaction.

Oasis 2021-2 represents the fourth ABS collateralized by litigation finance receivables to be sponsored by Oasis Intermediate Holdco, LLC (“Oasis”) and the second to include Oasis’ MedPort-branded (“MedPort”) medical lien receivables. Oasis, through its operating subsidiaries, has a long history as an originator, underwriter and servicer of litigation finance receivables. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oasis Parent, L.P. which is majority owned by Parthenon Investors IV, L.P. The MedPort receivables are originated by various originators with operating histories dating back to 2003. Oasis acquired the various MedPort originators on January 5, 2021.

Oasis 2021-2 issues two classes of notes. The previous three transactions had only one class of notes. The notes benefit from credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization and a cash reserve account. The portfolio securing the notes has an aggregate discounted receivable balance (“ADPB”) of approximately $110.3 million as of the statistical cutoff date. The ADPB is the aggregate discounted collections associated with the Oasis 2021-2 portfolio’s litigation funding receivables, litigation loan receivables (“Litigation Receivables”), medical funding receivables and medical loan receivables (“Medical Receivables”). As of the statistical cutoff date, Litigation Receivables, Medport Medical Receivables and Key Health Medical Receivables comprise approximately 53%, 39% and 8% of the aggregate funded amount and have average advance to expected case settlement values of 8.5%, 29.1% and 30.2%, respectively. The transaction also features a $36 million pre-funding account that may be used to purchase additional Receivables during the three-months after closing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

