fuboTV and dentsu Capture Live Sports Fans on CTV by Leveraging M1 Data Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today it is fully integrated with dentsu international’s M1 people-based identity and data platform. Advertisers can now leverage M1’s highly accurate connected individual, device, and panel data across fuboTV’s sought-after Connected TV (CTV) inventory, including 50,000 live sports events per year as well as 100 + premium sports, news, and entertainment channels for the entire household.

Through M1, advertisers can couple their proprietary custom CRM data with fuboTV’s exclusive first-party addressable data, improving the relevance and performance of audience-targeted advertising campaigns. Clients can also reach fuboTV’s highly engaged, cord-cutting audience of sports fans that can’t be accessed through traditional television.

According to eMarketer, sports viewers and advertising dollars will continue to shift from linear TV to CTV with the number of U.S. digital live sports viewers expected to reach 57.5 million this year and exceed 90 million in 2025. The fuboTV/dentsu collaboration is in tandem with the beginning of the 2021 football season and ahead of marquee sporting events. fuboTV anticipates subscribers will stream these upcoming live sports primarily on a large-screen format as CTV represented 94% of total viewing hours on the platform during the second quarter of 2021.

“We are thrilled to partner with dentsu and Merkle to bring their industry-leading identity capabilities to fuboTV,” said Diana Horowitz, SVP, advertising sales at fuboTV. “Together we can unlock a fully transparent and addressable solution to accurately reach sports fans who have migrated from traditional TV. Marrying fuboTV’s robust first-party addressable data with M1’s extensive people-first platform creates a customizable and precise alternative to reach target audiences without relying on cookies.”

In addition to providing best-in-class addressable targeting, M1 helps solve digital supply chain issues like fraud and cookie duplication while improving ad efficiency and effectiveness. By using a universal ID, M1 enables true people-based marketing that can be targeted and measured on a person level.

Cara Lewis, EVP, head of US media investment, dentsu said: “The collision of content, distribution, data, and technology has given TV buyers the opportunity to change the marketplace. We can now deliver targeted ads, in appropriate content, to an engaged customer, and from there we can measure how well those ads worked. The integration of fuboTV’s first-party addressable data into the M1 platform unlocks new opportunities for our advertisers to tap into vMVPD inventory to reach a highly engaged audience in a premium connected TV environment.”

About dentsu international

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen and Merkle, all of which are supported by its specialist divisions and scaled services. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, customer experience management (CXM), and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 74 of the top 100 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting, in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

Forward-Looking Statements

