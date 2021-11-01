EPSG Awarded a Multi-Year, Multi-Location Merchant Services Contract for Bobby Van’s Steakhouse & Grills

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPSG, a leading integrator of payment technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year merchant services contract, supporting seven Bobby Van’s steakhouse locations.

In 1996, Bobby Van opened his original location in Bridgehampton, NY. Since then, the company has grown to a total of seven locations throughout New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, and has become synonymous with the best steakhouse in each region.

Matthew Byron, President & COO of EPSG, said: “We are excited to have been entrusted with providing merchant services to seven of Bobby Van’s Steakhouse and Grill locations. As electronic payments continue to expand, maintaining uptime is mission critical to the day-to-day operations of a world class operation like Bobby Van’s Steakhouse and Grill. EPSG has and will continue to invest in a state-of-the-art Network Operation Facility. The Company’s proprietary Algorithmic Routing Center software has reduced merchant response times to less than 1 minute. Our continued commitment to investment in the development of these, and new platforms to improve service, will only further assure the Bobby Van’s group that they have selected the right partner for years to come.”

Mr. Byron further commented, “EPSG provides a wide array of payment processing solutions. This gives our merchants the flexibility to scale their business and meet the demands of their customers as they change and choose the way they want to interact with them. These may include traditional brick and mortar stores, but also any of the ever-increasing number of virtual channels, such as online, mobile and social networks transforming to an omni-channel business.”

Brian Morrissey, Director of Operations of Bobby Van’s said, “The hospitality industry is forever changing, and the level of service needed for Bobby Van's is very particular and after exploring numerous options we felt the technology and New York based support of EPSG was exactly aligned with our needs. I was thoroughly impressed from start to finish of the professionalism and work ethic of the EPSG team. They made me feel like family from the beginning. We are excited to start this business relationship.”

About EPSG

With a combined 60-year history in payment processing and related merchant services, EPSG is built on three basic principles – integrity, transparency, and commitment. We are experts at integrating today’s complex transaction technologies into one simple platform, providing turnkey, end-to-end payment solutions. EPSG’s solutions are designed to simplify the process and reduce processing costs, while increasing partner revenues by providing value-added services.