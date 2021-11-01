Troye Sivan Partners With Lenovo® Yoga® and Intel Evo™ to Inspire a New Generation of Creators by Bringing Back the Award-Winning Music Program For All Creators (Photo Credit: Luke Gilford)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lenovo's Yoga® brand and Intel® Evo™ platform announced the return of their award-winning music creative program, For All Creators. This year, the brand is expanding its creative scope to include art, architecture, and design to help create an unforgettable experience in partnership with multi-platinum Universal Music Group Singer/Songwriter/Actor Troye Sivan and Architectural Digest. The program celebrates the power of technology to empower creativity and self-expression by harnessing fans' and creators' imagination and virtually partnering them with elite visionaries like Troye and a notable designer. Select creators will work alongside them to create a bespoke art installation inspired by Lenovo’s top-of-the-line, 2-in-1 Yoga laptop for an exclusive performance to celebrate Art Basel Miami Beach, in partnership with Architectural Digest.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Lenovo and Intel Evo on For All Creators. I can’t wait to see the originality and creativity from the contest winners and go on this artistic journey with them. It will be incredible to see their authentic designs come to life and have the opportunity to showcase their work alongside one of my all-time favorite designers for my performance in celebration of Art Basel,” said Troye Sivan.

Lenovo, Intel® Evo™ and Troye Sivan have launched the program across social channels by calling all creators in North America to submit a sketch, mood board or collage that bring alive various creative expressions/themes as outlined on a custom microsite created for the program - Visit https://lenovoyogacreatorscontest.com/ for full Official Rules and Entry Guidelines.

“At Lenovo, our mission is to develop technology that empowers and inspires people. The For All Creators program provides creatives the opportunity to showcase their talents and integrate technology, music, art and culture through this performance by Troye Sivan featuring a stunning Lenovo Yoga art installation,” said Gerald Youngblood, Chief Marketing Officer of Lenovo North America.

The competition winners will be selected by a jury that includes Troye Sivan and will be notified no later than November 15th, 2021. All will have the opportunity to video chat directly with Troye Sivan and the notable designer to discuss their submission, the creative expressions/themes and conceptualize the art installation together.

The winning creators will also be gifted a Lenovo Yoga laptop, have integration into the art installation, receive a Best Buy Creator pack and more!

The art installation will be the centerpiece of Troye's performance in celebration of Art Basel, which will be teased live on TikTok. The power and creative functionality of the Lenovo Yoga will be used to conceptualize, design, and bring it to life both on-screen and at the venue.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure teaming up with Lenovo and Intel to bring the For All Creators program to life and see it continue on this year with Troye Sivan,” said Richard Yaffa, Global Head of Universal Music Group for Brands, “We are always looking for creative ways to involve UMG artists with forward thinking brands and in this particular case witnessing how music, design and technology can ignite creativity and inspiration.”

Like the art installation and performance, the Yoga 9i is crafted for a premium entertainment experience, featuring stunning visuals enabled by Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid picture quality and spectacular sound powered by Dolby Atmos® Speaker System. And with up to 15+ hours of battery life1, the Yoga 9i enables creators, and fans, to work from anywhere without sacrificing comfort, performance, or high resolution.

The Lenovo Yoga brand is available exclusively at Best Buy in the United States and at select retailers in Canada as well as on lenovo.com.

1 All battery life claims are approximate and based on test results using the MobileMark 2014 ver 1.5 battery life benchmark test. Actual results will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See https://bapco.com/products/mobilemark-2014/ for additional details.

About Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan, has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams, including one billion video streams, over the course of his career. His sophomore album, Bloom (Capitol Records), was named as one of the best albums of 2018 by critics at Rolling Stone, The Guardian, USA Today, Billboard, OUT, NPR Music and numerous other publications, with TIME saying, “Troye Sivan is the perfect pop star.”

In A Dream, which followed in 2020, included the hits “Take Yourself Home” and “Easy.” Troye later teamed up with Kacey Musgraves on a new version of “Easy,” which featured Mark Ronson, which has racked up over 74 million combined streams worldwide. “You,” Troye’s recent collaboration with Regard and Tate McRae, has become a top 10 hit at Top 40 radio, marking his highest-charting single at the format. The track, which climbed to the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, has amassed over 200 million combined global streams.

His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media wins. “Revelation,” his collaboration with Jónsi for the film Boy Erased – which Troye co-starred in – was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar. “Louder Than Bombs,” a track Troye co-wrote, is featured on the BTS album Map of The Soul:7, which debuted at #1 in the U.S., Korea, Australia and around the world in 2020.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https:www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO and YOGA are trademarks of Lenovo. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. DOLBY, DOLBY VISION and DOLBY ATMOS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020, Lenovo Group Limited.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com