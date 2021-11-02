Syniverse Forms Global Partnership with NTW Software

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, today said it has formed a global partnership with NTW Software whereby the two companies will integrate the Syniverse CPaaS Concierge Software as a Service (SaaS) platform offering into the NTW call center platform. The combined omnichannel Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solution will enable enterprises to communicate more effectively with their customers via mobile messaging.

Mobile messaging has evolved beyond short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS) and the demand for media-rich messaging channels such as rich communication services (RCS), Apple Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, and many others are increasing for mobile users. The Syniverse CPaaS Concierge offers a wide selection of rich channels, allowing enterprises and their call center operations to leverage the more effective ones for their employees and customers resulting in improved communications and customer engagement and brand awareness.

Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge offering has a robust toolbox featuring identity and security-related tools to address growing fraud and security concerns of enterprises and mobile users. An orchestration engine is a key component of the Syniverse CPaaS Concierge because it allows digital channels and other value-added features to be combined with workflows and decision intelligence to create more sophisticated and useful mobile engagement solution.

In August, Syniverse announced that it would go public through a business combination with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC). Upon closing of the transaction, Syniverse will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SYNV.”

NTW Software has been developing information technology center (ITC) software solutions for more than 15 years. Beside its focus on third-party application for the Cisco environment, NTW Software regards itself as a modern integrator of innovative business solutions. The company, based in Innsbruck, Austria, and Munich and Frankfurt, Germany, develops highly-performance information technology (IT) systems and provides reliable support. The solutions’ sale is executed exclusively via a network of certified and trained partners which value customer satisfaction as much as NTW Software does.

Supporting Quotes

Chris Rivera, President, Enterprise, Syniverse

“The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of call center and omnichannel customer engagement services everywhere. Syniverse and NTW Software are coming together to address a need to help enterprises integrate voice, short message service, and other rich media communications channels into their operations. COVID-19 accelerated the need of enterprises to leverage omni-channel mobile engagement to reach and provide services to their clients remotely and across several use cases. Our Syniverse CPaaS Concierge offering is the perfect SaaS solution for enterprises looking to drive their desired outcomes and provide a unique customer experience.”

Florian Tiefenbrunner, Founder and CEO, NTW Software

“We as NTW Software are developing real-time communication software for more than 15 years. NTW is a preferred Cisco Development Partner adding functionality to unified communications by creating more effective communication solutions. Multi-channel is a major necessity for all service-oriented companies worldwide. To enable existing and new customers with a variety of communication channels NTW and Syniverse agreed to deliver a highly scalable and secure solution.”

