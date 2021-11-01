Dixa and weWow Launch Strategic CX Partnership for Scale-ups

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dixa, the European leader in CX technology, and weWow, the boutique customer service company that focuses only on fast-growing scale-ups, are joining forces to serve fast-growing companies in their growth trajectory. The Copenhagen and Valencia-based companies are presenting their partnership at the Web Summit this November in Lisbon.

“We believe that fast-growing companies nowadays require a combination of great technology and very talented people to serve their customers in the best way,” says Mads Fossilus, CEO of Dixa. “Both weWow and Dixa have a clear focus on fast-growing companies since we are both coming from this space ourselves. With our partnership, we combine great technology with the best people in CS, and we want to offer the knowledge we have gathered over the years to help those companies grow even faster than they currently do.”

“Fast-growing companies have different needs than traditional companies can offer,” says Marije Sluis, Growth Lead of weWow. “Growing your operation is painful, but completely outsourcing your customer service is risky and impersonal. That’s why we offer the option of co-scaling; Building the best team and technology together with those companies, as a scalable arm to their own teams. With weWow and Dixa, our partners are ready to scale without hassle.”

Discount for Scale Ups for the First Year

The partnership provides a compelling entry period, in which both companies offer their services at reduced rates, which will enable scale-ups to receive the full value of the partnership, without the full financial investment.

Shane McNulty, VP of Partners at Dixa and Hans Scheffer, Founding Partner at weWow, added: “We know that we deliver better results in terms of Employee Happiness, Customer Happiness and overall efficiency, and we firmly believe that innovative CX technology, with great human talent, results in value adding services - that’s what makes the difference. That’s why we offer our partners the opportunity to work with us at reduced rates during this period, to prove the value we can deliver to your customers.”

CX Lab with the newest technology

To demonstrate the power of technology and great people, Dixa and weWow are creating a brand new CXLab in Valencia. “Scale-ups can see, feel and experience here in a live environment how we do Customer Service fueled by great technology in a different way,” says Sluis. “So no demos, but a true experience on how technology works. We do this not only with Dixa but also with many integrated technology partners and tools that today’s Customer Service Agents need to perform successfully.” The CXLab will open on the 1st of December.