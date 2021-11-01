Tractor Supply Donates $200,000 to Animal Rescue Organizations

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the eight winners of its annual Rescue Your Rescue social media contest. Held in partnership with Canidae Premium Pet Food, the contest awarded each winning animal rescue group $25,000, for a $200,000 total donation.

“At Tractor Supply, we have a deep passion for all animals, so we love the opportunity to support these groups that share our commitment to providing rescue, care and adoption support for animals in need,” said Nicole Logan, Vice President of Divisional Merchandise Management at Tractor Supply. “During the contest, it is amazing to see how each community rallies around these organizations to help them get some much-needed assistance. It is wonderful to be able to reward and thank these groups for all that they do for pets and animals.”

Tractor Supply kicked off the ninth annual Rescue Your Rescue contest during Pet Appreciation Week (PAW) from Sept. 7-12. Customers nominated their favorite animal rescue group, which resulted in more than 23,000 nominations and included humane societies, animal sanctuaries, equine rescues, cat rescues, dog rescues, wildlife sanctuaries and more. Tractor Supply then selected 25 organizations to advance to the voting round, which began on October 11 and ran through October 17.

The 2021 Rescue Your Rescue Grand Prize winners are:

1 Horse at a Time Draft Horse Rescue, Corvallis, MT

A Kitty’s Purrsuit of Happiness, Spring Branch, TX

Farmhouse Animal & Nature Sanctuary, Myakka City, FL

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, Auburn, CA

Hank’s Hostel Fur Hounds, Belen, NM

Last Hope Animal Rescue, Cedar Rapids, IA

Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary, Brownsburg, IN

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Amarillo, TX

The remaining finalist organizations received Tractor Supply gift cards to purchase equipment and supplies.

“All pets deserve a safe and happy home, and we are grateful to each rescue organization for caring for the animals in their community,” said Dana Paris, Chief Marketing Officer at Canidae. “Canidae’s mission is to fuel the goodness in our pets whether it be with nutritious, wholesome food or through supporting these wonderful organizations.”

For more information on Tractor Supply’s products for pets and animals, visit TractorSupply.com/Pet. To receive deals and rewards on pet products, sign up for Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club at NeighborsClub.com and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 1,967 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 25, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.