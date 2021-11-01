Imaginnovate Partners With eTrac to Streamline Final-mile

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logistics technology innovators Imaginnovate and eTrac today announced a partnership intended to further automate final-mile shipment delivery. Imaginnovate said its Fleet Enable software would link with eTrac’s data integration platform to connect shippers and carriers. Both companies said the partnership would streamline the burgeoning market for deliveries to home or office.

“We’re excited about working with eTrac because we can now offer our partners in the trucking industry faster, easier access to their customers,” said Imaginnovate CEO Krishna Vattipalli. Added eTrac CEO Charles Pearson: “We’re seeing unprecedented growth in the final-mile marketplace, but many shippers and carriers still struggle with incomplete supply chain visibility and the extensive time that onboarding can take. That’s where our partnership comes in.”

Imaginnovate’s Fleet Enable product provides one-stop automation to run every aspect of a final-mile carrier’s business. eTrac is a complete visibility platform that seamlessly transports information between shippers and the delivery carriers.

eTrac said its platform would deliver carriers’ data flows, exception management and compliance metrics to shippers’ transportation management systems. It promised Fleet Enable users faster time to market, greater visibility and improved service.

Imaginnovate characterized its partnership with eTrac as the logical next step in final-mile delivery automation. The delivery market is booming, Imaginnovate pointed out, due to unprecedented levels of U.S. consumer spending. Trucking firms are responding by automating internal operations, the company said. The eTrac partnership should make it easier for shippers and carriers to do business with each other, Imaginnovate concluded.

About eTrac

eTrac connects shippers, 3PLs, retailers, and freight forwarders to their entire network of final mile carriers through a single integration with their existing Transportation Management System (TMS). After one integration to eTrac, shippers can utilize a comprehensive database of final mile carriers; real-time visibility; and analytics and compliance tools. Learn more about eTrac at www.eTracTechnologies.com.

About Imaginnovate

Imaginnovate is an 8-year-old software development company supporting the freight transportation and logistics industry. It provides professional management services for companies ranging from start-ups to the nation’s largest carriers. Its solutions touch the entire supply chain and include: route optimization, load management, routing and scheduling, capacity management, fleet optimization and rate prediction. Imaginnovate has a 70-person development team working to automate freight transportation and logistics. Learn more about Imaginnovate and Fleet Enable at www.imaginnovate.com and www.fleetenable.com.