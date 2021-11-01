Annie Murphy & The Bay Deliver Comfort and Joy to Canadians With Inspired Online Shopping Made Easy

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everyone celebrates the holidays a little differently—and with all the entertaining, gifting, decorating and more, the season can at times be stressful as well as celebratory. This year, with the help of Emmy® Award-winning actor Annie Murphy, The Bay is bringing ease, comfort and joy to online shopping, whether you ‘live to give’, treat yourself first, or opt for less traditional ways to holiday. Without even getting out of bed, shoppers can experience a one-stop discovery destination for the season’s top gifts, elevated holiday services, innovative digital experiences, and everything in between on TheBay.com. And with an expanded assortment on Marketplace, faster delivery, price matching and more, we have you covered however you holiday.

“The thing I want most during the holiday season is time with my family and my buds,” says Annie Murphy. “BUT because it's only 2021 and we can't buy time YET, TheBay.com is the next best thing. I can buy gifts for said family and buds whilst being in the company of said family and buds, pretending I'm NOT buying gifts for said family and buds.”

Annie’s top holiday gifting picks include beauty must-have Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick, 18K Gold Plated Ear Cuffs from Oma The Label, Mini Percussive Therapy Massager by Theragun, Boy Smells Hypernature Quintet candle set and luxurious Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic.

“We are so thrilled to partner with Annie again to spread some holiday cheer and inspire Canadians as they head into this festive season,” says Allison Litzinger, VP Marketing: Brand, Customer & Loyalty, The Bay. “We know that holiday shopping can be stressful, and we want Canadians to know just how easy and convenient shopping TheBay.com can be. We are de-stressing the holidays, with everything needed for the festive season in a one-stop-shop, so we can all spend more time celebrating the holidays with the people that matter most in our lives.”

ULTIMATE GIFT GUIDE

The Bay’s gift guide is here to spark discovery and to make the shopping experience as seamless as possible. Showcasing the best of what TheBay.com has to offer, there is truly something for everyone on the list. Whether shopping for the beauty-lover, the locally-made enthusiast, the cozy homebody, or the style seeker, TheBay.com is here to make you look like a gifting genius.

DECK THE HALLS WITH DIGITAL EXPERIENCES

★ Merry Marketplace: Find more to love on TheBay.com. The Bay Marketplace means even more gift ideas and holiday products than ever before at The Bay, from vendors across the country. With more than 2,500 new brands spanning new and expanded categories including sports and recreation, tech, pets and more, plus new items added daily, there is no better place to fulfill wishes.

★ New Year, New App: Now available for iOS and Android users, The Bay's new bilingual App has everything needed to shop until you drop!

★ See It, Scan It, Ship It: Sometimes shopping lists feel eeextra long. Visit a Hudson’s Bay showroom for myriad ideas, then simply scan the QR product code to ship items directly to your home. Now that was easy.

★ Live Chat: Looking for gift recommendations while shopping online? Speak directly with a sales associate or customer service representative using the live chat tool on TheBay.com for digital assistance!

★ Get Rewarded: Hudson’s Bay Mastercard users receive double the Hudson’s Bay Rewards points on purchases made at Hudson’s Bay stores and on TheBay.com, free shipping on orders over $45, and an average of 2% cash back! Visit TheBay.com/apply to learn more.

SHOPPING MADE SIMPLE

The Bay is taking the stress out of holiday shopping with new and extended services. Some conditions apply, please visit TheBay.com for full details.

★ Delivery in a Dash: Faster delivery, including same-day and next-day on eligible orders in Toronto and Vancouver in early November, makes stress-free shopping a breeze.

★ Free Online Returns: Items purchased on TheBay.com (excluding Marketplace sellers) are eligible for free returns.

★ Extended Return Policy: Orders placed in-store or online (excluding Marketplace) on or after October 15 can be returned or exchanged until January 14, 2022 (or up to 90 days past the date of purchase, whichever comes later).

★ Price Match Guarantee: Our gift to you. If there is a lower advertised price at a qualifying retailer for any eligible item that The Bay has in stock (excluding Marketplace sellers), we will gladly match it!

★ Free Shipping: Items sold by Hudson’s Bay are eligible for free shipping on $45+ orders with your Hudson’s Bay Credit, or on $99+ orders/$29+ beauty orders for all other tenders.

★ Curbside Pick-Up: In a hurry? Select curbside pick-up at checkout when purchasing from TheBay.com (excluding Marketplace items) to pick up your items in as little as three hours! Or, shop from the comfort of your home and opt for the Buy Online, Pick-up in Store option at checkout to pick up items in-store at your convenience.

★ Personal Shoppers: Find the perfect gift, outfit, decor or more, with Hudson’s Bay personal shopping services. Book a free virtual or in-person meeting at select locations: Queen Street and Yorkdale in Toronto, Southgate Centre and Chinook Centre in Calgary, Downtown Montreal, or Downtown Vancouver.

★ A Brighter way to Holiday: PayBright offers more flexibility when making holiday purchases - customers can choose PayBright at checkout in order to buy now and pay in four interest-free, bi-monthly payments on TheBay.com.

★ Auto-locate: Unable to find the right size or style of product in store? Associates can locate items using an auto-search of the inventory in Hudson’s Bay’s entire store network and TheBay.com, and ship the item directly to the customer's home.

GIFTS WITH PURPOSE

★ Beauty-lovers, rejoice! Designed by Indigenous artist and fashion designer Lesley Hampton, The Bay launched its inaugural Holiday Beauty Calendar featuring more than 30 full and travel-sized luxury beauty and fragrance products. 10% of net proceeds goes to Hudson’s Bay Foundation’s charitable partner Indspire, supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis students and educators across Canada through financial support, mentorship and professional development.

★ Surprise and delight family and friends with The Bay’s more sustainable paper-based gift cards made from 30% post-consumer materials, or send a personalized digital gift card through TheBay.com. Plus, beginning November 4 receive a limited edition miniature striped mitten ornament (gift card holder) with a minimum $100 purchase of Hudson’s Bay gift cards in-store, while supplies last.

TRADITIONS WITH A TWIST

★ Visit Hudson’s Bay’s famous holiday windows at Queen St. in Toronto to experience some holiday magic. The interactive window display begins November 5!

