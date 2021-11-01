SCIEX and Evosep will collaborate to provide robust, high-throughput proteomics workflows.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, SCIEX and Evosep announce an agreement to co-market products together to improve robust, high-throughput proteomics workflows for precision medicine. SCIEX and Evosep plan to use the ZenoTOF 7600 system and the Evosep One to engage with several joint customers to better allow them to develop and validate proteomics-based assays.

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics has become a central technology in biological research and it is now promising to become equally powerful for precision medicine and large scale multi-omics studies. Proteomics was challenged by the speed and robustness necessary for precision medicine and biomarker discovery, but with recent advances in sample preparation, chromatography, and mass spectrometry, accurate proteome quantitation in high throughput mode for thousands of samples is now possible.

Dr. Jose Castro-Perez, Senior Director of Accurate Mass Product Management at SCIEX said, “The ZenoTOF 7600 system with its enhanced speed of acquisition and sensitivity improvements can detect and quantify up to 40% more proteins than our previous systems and EAD fragmentation delivers new capabilities for post-translational modifications – an important but challenging area in biomarker research. The Evosep One adds even more sensitivity and higher throughput to be the perfect match for translational proteomics on a very large scale.”

Dr Nicolai Bache, Head of Application, Evosep elaborates, “The Evosep One separation solution fits perfectly with the focused applications developed by SCIEX. It can provide one to two orders of magnitude better sensitivity with its low-flow rate methods while still being extremely robust and easy to use.”

In the future, the companies hope to broaden the collaboration to more applications and instrument platforms.

About Evosep

Evosep aims to improve quality of life and patient care by radically innovating protein based clinical diagnostics, initially through collaborations with world-leading scientists about developing new technologies and solutions to make sample separation 100 times more robust and 10 times faster than todays’ alternatives. Information about Evosep is available at www.evosep.com.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have led the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit www.sciex.com.

