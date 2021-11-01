Linklogis Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with OCBC Wing Hang Bank China

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linklogis today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with OCBC Wing Hang Bank China (OCBC) at the 12th Meeting of the Singapore-Guangdong Collaboration Council. Mr. Li Xiaogang, the CEO of Linklogis International, and Mr. Wang Ke, the Director and CEO of OCBC, attended the “cloud signing” ceremony.

Since April 2020, Linklogis and OCBC have successfully launched many innovative financial technology products, especially the “single window” cross-border purchase and payment service. The launch of this service not only improves the efficiency of business processing and circulation, but also allows customers to deal with business without leaving home, thereby reducing the risk of going out during the COVID-19. After signing the MOU, Linklogis will actively explore and deepen cooperation with OCBC in fields such as financial technology, supply chain financing, digital banking, and continue to integrate banking products with finance technology effectively to provide customers with more efficient, convenient, reliable, and safer digital financial services.

As a leading supply chain finance technology solutions provider in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) since 2016, Linklogis actively explored the application of emerging technologies in the supply chain finance ecosystem and took the lead in launching the first blockchain-based multi-tier AR transfer platform in 2017. Linklogis’ cloud-native solutions optimize the payment cycle of supply chain transactions, digitalize the entire workflow of supply chain finance, and enhance transparency and connectivity in the supply chain finance ecosystem, thereby supporting the real economy. Until 30 September 2021, Linklogis has partnered with 560 anchor enterprises and 268 financial institutions, serving over 120,000 SMEs. In April 2021, Linklogis was successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as the first listed China supply chain finance technology SaaS enterprise.

Guangdong has continuously cooperated with Singapore in various fields such as innovative development, financial services, trade investment, and cross-border cooperation. As the wholly-owned subsidiary of the second largest financial services group in Southeast Asia, OCBC plays a vital role in the group’s “GBA Strategy.” Through in-depth cooperation with Linklogis, OCBC will make full use of the group’s network advantages and its own business strong points to seize the new opportunities of deepening cooperation between Guangdong and Singapore to achieve mutual development in the digital economy, green finance, and so on with customers.