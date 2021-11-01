MidOcean Partners Embarks on Next Phase of Evolution with Strategic Minority Investment from Hunter Point Capital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”), a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments, today announced it has taken the next step to position the firm for long-term growth by partnering with Hunter Point Capital (“HPC”), which has made a strategic, minority investment in MidOcean. MidOcean’s investment process, management, and day-to-day operations will remain unchanged. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Launched in 2020 by veteran investors Bennett Goodman and Avi Kalichstein, HPC is dedicated to pursuing long-term strategic partnerships with proven middle-market investment firms to help them achieve their business objectives. MidOcean intends to leverage HPC’s strategic capital and expertise to build upon its 20-year track record, continue to create enduring private equity and alternative credit franchises, and add to its deep bench of talent.

Bennett Goodman, Executive Chairman of HPC, stated, “ I have long admired Ted Virtue and the entire MidOcean team for the differentiated sector focus and operating partner model they have leveraged to great success in the private equity business, their significant credit investing expertise, and the overall value proposition they bring to their stakeholders.” Avi Kalichstein, CEO of HPC, added, “ As our first partnership, MidOcean exemplifies the type of firm with which we seek to invest. We look forward to bringing our expertise and resources to add momentum across MidOcean’s strategies.”

“ We are excited to work with the Hunter Point Capital team as we embark on the next phase of MidOcean’s evolution. This partnership will lay the groundwork for our future success through significant investment in our business and our people,” said Ted Virtue, CEO of MidOcean Partners. Dana Carey, CIO of MidOcean Credit, added, “ For nearly 20 years, MidOcean has provided our limited partners with strong risk-adjusted returns across market cycles. We are pleased to form a relationship with HPC that will help us enhance the competitive advantages of our credit business and continue to deliver differentiated solutions to meet the evolving needs of limited partners globally.”

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to HPC.

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and customized separately managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.midoceanpartners.com.

About Hunter Point Capital

Hunter Point Capital (HPC) is an independent investment firm seeking minority stakes in middle-market alternative asset managers in private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure strategies around the world. Launched in 2020 and headquartered in New York, HPC aims to provide its partners with value-added capabilities, including strategic advice, LP capital formation, and other enterprise-enhancing services. For more information, visit https://www.hunterpointcapital.com/