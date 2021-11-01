Contentsquare Helps Leading Constructions Materials Provider Cemex Drive Digital Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, announced today it is partnering with global building materials company CEMEX on improving the customer experience (CX).

CEMEX embarked on a journey of digital transformation three years ago with the launch of CEMEX Go, a comprehensive e-platform that allows construction businesses to place and track orders, as well as request invoices and make payments. Today, ~60% of CEMEX’s revenue is coming through its CEMEX Go platform. The company also runs a network of DIY stores called Construrama, that allow individuals to connect digitally with construction materials retailers near them.

CEMEX has been using Contentsquare to deliver a standout digital “brick-to-click” customer experience to its various audiences, reducing frustration along the customer journey and helping visitors achieve their goals across the company’s platforms.

“You shouldn’t have to know web analytics to understand the value your website is bringing to your customers, and Contentsquare provides that, making it easy for us to constantly try to improve our CX,” said Edson Santos Freitas, Global Head Digital Marketing, CEMEX.

By leveraging Contentsquare’s advanced analytics, the team at CEMEX were able to access a granular understanding of how customers were using the Construrama site — specifically, how they were looking for stores near them. The team realized that giving visitors the option to select stores by location was driving a large exit rate. Customers were being offered a list of nearby stores, but were having a hard time understanding which was nearest to them. Based on this insight, the team redesigned the page enabling IP geolocation, ensuring visitors were being driven to nearby stores.

“We operate B2B and B2C platforms, but what we’re seeing is that the golden eComm experience standards — such as convenience and seamlessness — are the same, whatever the audience,” said Santos Freitas. “We understood early on that an easy-to-implement, easy to use analytics solution would be key to our digital business success.”

“We’re very excited to be working with a company like CEMEX, whose innovative approach to customer experience makes it an industry leader and a true CX leader,” said Niki Hall, CMO at Contentsquare. “The B2B audience comes with its own unique set of needs, but a business like CEMEX understands that, when it comes to digital experience, real-time excellence is the only option, whatever the vertical.”

