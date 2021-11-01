St. Francis College and Cerberus Launch New Partnership to Expand Student Opportunities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--St. Francis College and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”) today announced a new partnership that provides personal development and professional opportunities for students.

For more than 160 years, St. Francis College has played a vital role in helping young adults find their places as leaders and impactful members in their fields and communities. Based in the heart of Brooklyn, New York, St. Francis College offers affordable, quality education to individuals from all backgrounds, with more than 60% of its students from underrepresented populations.

The Cerberus and St. Francis College partnership will empower students by providing broader access to information, skills, and opportunities. Cerberus is establishing and funding St. Francis College’s new Transformative Technology Lab, which will offer important skills training in software and technology applications. In addition, Cerberus team members are participating in mentorship opportunities, curriculum development, as well as college and career education through the partnership’s various programs, such as:

High School Bridge Program: Provides critical skill building and mentorship in pursuing a college education, as well as begins career exploration for high school students.

Provides critical skill building and mentorship in pursuing a college education, as well as begins career exploration for high school students. Career Readiness Program: Helps students to obtain the skills and resources they need to be successful on their journey to establishing their careers.

Helps students to obtain the skills and resources they need to be successful on their journey to establishing their careers. Scholarship and Internship Program: Creates opportunities to introduce students to careers in the fintech and finance industry.

“ St. Francis College has a long and proud tradition of supporting students in finding their calling and successfully pursuing their academic and professional goals, and this partnership with Cerberus helps us further that commitment,” said St. Francis College President Miguel Martinez-Saenz, Ph.D. “ The Transformative Technology Lab and the mentorship opportunities that this important collaboration will bring ensures our students can continue to be at the cutting-edge of emerging and in-demand fields while getting the support they need to succeed.”

Kristen Shanley, Cerberus Head of Diversity, Equity, commented, “ This partnership is focused on ensuring students have the best tools and access to information when determining their futures. Beyond our financial support, we are providing our firm’s most valuable resources – our people and expertise. St. Francis College is an incredible organization, and we are honored to learn from their team and students. We look forward to this great partnership and contributing to their mission in guiding all students on their path to meaningful careers and personal success.”

About St. Francis College

For the past 160 years, St. Francis College has provided an affordable, quality education to students of all backgrounds. We are one of the most diverse private institutions in the nation and one of the most affordable colleges in New York. At our roots, the Franciscan Tradition of the College ensures a welcoming environment that supports students and helps develop the whole person. We challenge our students to expand their learning experience beyond the classroom and become an integral part of the community.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with over $55 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. We invest across the capital structure where our integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Our tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at www.cerberus.com.