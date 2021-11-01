Watch Entertainment, Shopping and Master-Class Livestreams in One Super App Shopstream

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shopstream:

INTRODUCTION

The Livestream focused marketplace is launching its APP ‘Shopstream360’ in Singapore following a successful launch in Hong Kong. Brands and creators can engage consumers through interactive livestreams that are connected to a “one-click” shopping experience.

On the path to a global roll-out, Singapore marks the second city on the company’s aggressive expansion plan. Shopstream makes it easy for creators to monetise their influence by creating their personalised storefront with featured products from official stores where consumers can shop instantly.

“We had an extra-ordinary launch in Hong Kong where our audience went from nothing to thousands overnight and merchandise sales are increasingly quickly.” Jane Dee, VP of Partnership, Hong Kong.

Shopstream is a livestreaming focused technology company that delivers a unique live shopping experience. Designed for small to established businesses that are serving both local and worldwide consumers, the company has engineered a seamless integration of livestream, user interaction and ecommerce CRM features.

Shopstream believes consumers want to live better and shop better quality goods. “The marketplace brings high quality masterclasses, entertainment and shopping in one destination App.” Joe Cheung, Chief Technical Officer.

Brands can use the platform to set up their Shopstream online stores, manage livestream and engage with audiences. Service providers can also embrace the “Pay to view” functionality to share expert content or entertainment. Shopstream’s Singapore official brand Ambassador Dawn Sim, fitness and wellness expert joins the marketplace.

"For the past 20 years, teaching is my passion and seeing the transformational change in students and friends alike. I am excited by the new opportunities that Shopstream is giving to make my business and content more accessible to local and global audiences. This can really transform the way we teach, share content and grow our business” – Dawn Sim

EXCITING SINGAPORE DEBUT

As part of the launch activity, Shopstream has thematic events throughout the month of November uniquely tailored to the Singapore market and the food segment is naturally a significant component.

The “Love Cooking” segment is the pilot live cooking show that features local celebrity chefs Derek Cheong and Sandra Lim cooking with organic, local ingredients with products from Mingle Seasoning, Just Produce, Urban Origins and as well as other top brands including lifestyle appliance brand TOTT.

11th November or Singles Day is named “Vacation Day” dedicated to a resort living experience filmed live from Sentosa Sofitel’s private Villa Au Jardin featuring premium swimwear brand La Pêche Swimwear, Cia Maritima, Singapore’s Yumi Active and exclusive Korean skincare brand SooSul showcased by top influencers Dawn Sim, Sheena Phua, Joanna Lim and Noel Lin.

Brand Ambassador Dawn Sim will be also airing an exclusive pool side Yoga session on the 12th of November.

MEMBERS ONLY APPROACH FOR PARTNERSHIPS

Shopstream is taking a cautious onboarding process for brands and influencers with a focus on sustainability and quality products.

“We are taking a much stronger push towards a lifestyle that is pro-climate and pro-health. Products and ideas that help us eat less meat, reduce plastic use and reduce energy consumption. We are speaking with our wallets by supporting any business that has this focus. We want to help our consumers make better choices by curating brands in one destination marketplace.”- Ivy Long, VP of Partnership Singapore

Singaporeans eager to support local brands can buy home-made Nyonya cookies from Pandan Street Bakery, shop unique crystals from Gemstory, watch live interview with gluten-free ice-cream brand Kind Kones as well as support local art with a live visit to Art Porters gallery plus shop online for exclusive artwork. Shopstream also has a dedicated section for kids and parenting needs debuting with independent book and toy store The Toy Folks and BAKOBA whose Imagimal Series is excellent for young toddlers.

“On Premise” are shows Shopstream sponsors to feature top restaurants and bars with top food critics and industry professionals.

SHOPSTREAMPRO APP - CREATORS AND INFLUENCERS’ COMPANION

Shopstream delivers several enhancements on its creators App ShopstreamPro. Firstly, Shopstream enables curated influencers to set up their personalised storefront in a feature called “Creator’s Flagship” where fans can immediately click and shop recommended products in one click. A unique match-making function named ‘BrandMatch” also enables influencers to add products from any brand on the marketplace to feature on their store, enabling concepts like “Shop the look”. Lastly creators can monetise their brand by leveraging an automated system of sales commission across all cross promoted items.

PRO BONO EFFORTS FOR NGO

One of the key pillars for Shopstream is a mission to use livestreaming to help inspire better business strategies and showcase solutions that bring positive climate change as well as helping NGOs to bring more awareness to their causes. The company has featured NGOS like Help For Children and International Care Ministries and aims to do more and new formats in Singapore.

DOWNLOAD SHOPSTREAM360

Shopstream360 App can be downloaded for free from Apple Store and Google Play store. Shopstream has Tokyo next on its launch end of 2021.

Fast Click to download

https://qrco.de/bcP1HA

Influencer sign ups

ShopstreamPro

Merchant sign ups

Brands.shopstream360.com