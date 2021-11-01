Tarana Expands Global Partner Program with CTIconnect in North America

MILPITAS, Calif. & RIVIERA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tarana and CTIconnect today announced a new partnership, adding the established distributor of telecom equipment in North America to Tarana’s channel network. The two will join forces to serve members of the wireless internet service provider (WISP) community in the United States and Canada. CTI will assist in distributing Gigabit 1 (G1) — Tarana’s revolutionary advance in broadband wireless access that helps providers deliver fiber-class service speeds with broader market reach while significantly reducing their costs and time to deploy.

Mike Calabrese, Tarana’s Vice President of Sales, commented, “It’s clear we’ve completely rewritten the script on fixed wireless with G1. Now we’re thrilled to open a new chapter with our partners, CTIconnect. They will be an essential extension of our sales team, helping us serve customers looking to build their businesses.”

Tyler Larkin, CTIconnect’s Senior VP of Revenue, added, “We have been working diligently to bring a new CTIconnect to market and Tarana’s game-changing technology makes them the perfect partner. Tarana Wireless brings the first true alternative to fiber with G1, allowing our mutual customers to build scalable, competitive broadband wireless networks that will serve rural and suburban America.”

Tarana’s Fixed Wireless, Finally Fixed event, where multiple early-adopter customers spoke out on their impressive results with G1, created a strong buzz among internet service providers. With the announcement of Tarana and CTIconnect’s partnership, those organizations in North America will now have an excellent route to obtain their own G1 equipment and accelerate their growth.

“We’re really looking forward to working closely with CTIconnect. They will play a huge role in enabling more WISPs, and their subscribers, to reap the benefits of G1,” Calabrese concluded.

About CTIconnect

CTIconnect builds bridges to a world where reliable connectivity rules. But we don’t just sell the next box. We trade in trust. Because your vision is our mission. We work as an extension of your organization to provide technical expertise, hardware and services that help grow your business and crush your financial goals. We dedicate an experienced team of engineers, product managers and sales reps to your project so we can tailor solutions to your specific needs. By engineering lasting relationships with you, we build a better world together. CTIconnect. Committed to Connectivity.

About Tarana

Tarana Wireless, Inc. is the industry’s performance leader in broadband wireless access solutions. Its G1 platform overcomes previously insurmountable network economics challenges in both mainstream broadband and underserved markets, using free unlicensed spectrum. G1 deployments have exploded from zero to 1.3 million households passed in its first six months of production. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Visit them at https://www.taranawireless.com.