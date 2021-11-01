CIBC Innovation Banking Provides $50 Million Debt Facility to Terminus to Accelerate Growth

ATLANTA & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce a debt facility of $50 million for Atlanta and Indianapolis-based Terminus Software (“Terminus”), a leading account based marketing platform. Terminus will use the capital to aid in M&A transactions, international expansion, and future product development. This includes its recent acquisition of Zylotech, a B2B customer data platform, now known as Terminus CDP.

“The CIBC Innovation Banking team has provided incredible support to our team at Terminus,” said Tim Kopp, Terminus CEO and Chairman. “We’re grateful for their continued backing through our rapid international expansion and product innovation.”

The Terminus Customer Data Platform (CDP) enables customers to continuously cleanse go-to-market data and automatically discover new buying committees at their target accounts. With the acquisition of Zylotech, Terminus is now the only ABM platform with a standalone CDP purpose-built for B2B. This marks the company’s fourth acquisition in the past three years.

“Terminus has a very strong competitive positioning in the account based marketing sector,” said Andy Kirk, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Atlanta office. “We are excited to see the company scale and look forward to continuing to support their growth.”

Earlier in 2021, Terminus raised its Series C of $90 million and now has over 300 employees worldwide. The Company is backed by a strong syndicate of investors including Great Hill Partners.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

About Terminus

Terminus is the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM). The platform, Terminus Engagement Hub, connects the first and third-party data needed to understand both customers and prospects, with the most robust suite of engagement channels—including ads, chat, email, and web—available. Terminus powers multi-channel ABM for thousands of brands globally including DHL, G2, Outreach, and TripActions. Terminus is proud to be a G2 leader in ABM for 13 consecutive quarters. Visit Terminus to learn more or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.