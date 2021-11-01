Alternative Investment Platform Yieldstreet Partners With City Harvest, New York’s Largest Food Rescue Organization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yieldstreet, a prominent New York-based fintech platform, announced today that it is partnering with City Harvest to provide meals to communities that have been increasingly impacted by food insecurity. City Harvest is New York City’s largest food rescue organization, helping to feed those who are struggling to put meals on their tables.

By joining forces with City Harvest, Yieldstreet aims to help rescue over 27,000 pounds of food that would have otherwise gone to waste. Starting November 1st, 2021, Yieldstreet is committing to rescue six pounds of food for every investment on the platform––the partnership will run until December 31st, 2021.

“City Harvest has been fighting hunger for over three decades, and Yieldstreet is thrilled to join this battle,” said Milind Mehere, Founder and CEO of Yieldstreet. “I remember first coming to this country and being shocked by how many people were suffering from food insecurity, unsure of where they would find their next meal. New York State was the first place I called home in this country, and partnering with City Harvest to help those in the state’s most populated city is of great pride to me.”

Today, over 1.5 million New Yorkers experience food insecurity for themselves and their families, significantly increasing from pre-pandemic figures. City Harvest brings fresh and healthy food to communities across the five boroughs, free of charge. To date, the program has rescued and delivered over 950 million pounds of food.

“We are grateful to Yieldstreet for their support during this critical time when so many New Yorkers are turning to City Harvest for help feeding themselves and their families amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tessa Lechleider, Business Partnerships Assistant at City Harvest. “To help meet the growing need, City Harvest trucks are out on the road every day rescuing food for our neighbors in need—something that is only possible thanks to partners like Yieldstreet.”

Yieldstreet’s collaboration with City Harvest follows on the heels of a philanthropic partnership with NY-based organization, the Giants Foundation. For every field goal scored by the New York Giants, Yieldstreet will donate to the Giants Foundation, the charitable arm of the team that is dedicated to improving the region’s overall health and empowering the community’s youth.

“I take a tremendous amount of pride in participating in something that has the potential to impact so many lives in this great city. As a NYC-based company and New York native myself, we believe that it is important to contribute to the city we call home,” said Michael Weisz, Founder, and President of Yieldstreet. “Since its inception, the Yieldstreet Foundation has made over $900,000 in contributions to a variety of charitable endeavors. I’m proud to say that giving back remains a core principle of ours from the beginning.”

About Yieldstreet:

Yieldstreet is reimagining the way wealth is created by providing access to alternative investments previously reserved only for institutions and the ultra-wealthy. Yieldstreet’s mission is to help millions of people generate $3 billion of income outside the traditional public markets by 2025. Its award-winning technology platform provides access to investment products across a range of asset classes such as Real Estate, Commercial, Consumer, Art, Marine, Legal Finance and Aviation. Since its founding in 2015, Yieldstreet has funded over $2.2 billion of investments and is committed to making financial products more inclusive by creating a modern investment portfolio. The company, headquartered in New York City with offices in Brazil, Greece and Malta, is backed by leading venture capital firms. Join the movement at www.yieldstreet.com.

About City Harvest:

City Harvest is New York’s first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. As the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will rescue 111 million pounds of fresh, nutritious food and deliver it—free of charge—to nearly 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets across the five boroughs. We work alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. For more than 35 years, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.