Dexcom, Nick Jonas, Patti LaBelle and The Global Movement for Time in Range Invite the World to #SeeDiabetes This November

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, its nonprofit partners and members of the diabetes community are banding together to help people with diabetes feel more seen and heard this November for National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day.

The Global Movement for Time in Range, an initiative launched earlier this year to accelerate the adoption of time in range as an important metric in diabetes management, will help the world #SeeDiabetes through activities that raise awareness about healthcare disparities and the need for greater global access to diabetes technology that can measure time in range.

Aligned with the theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23, 'Access to Diabetes Care,' Dexcom and The Global Movement will enlist some star power to drive forward the important conversation about access to healthcare and show decisionmakers that all people with diabetes deserve to feel their best.

Stars with Diabetes Make Their Voices—and the Voices of Others—Heard

To kick off the activities, multi-platinum recording artist, actor and philanthropist, Nick Jonas, will use his platform for the entire month of November to help the world truly #SeeDiabetes by featuring the stories of people around the world living with diabetes on his Instagram channel. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, Jonas will share a new Instagram Story each day with his 31.5 million followers to increase awareness for what it is like to live with diabetes and to highlight the inspiring ways people are managing the disease and still accomplishing their dreams.

Then, on Nov. 4, legendary GRAMMY-winning artist, actress, author and entrepreneur, Patti LaBelle, will join the Diabetes Leadership Council to speak to Congress during a virtual event with The Hill. Ms. LaBelle will speak about her experience living with diabetes and advocate for better access to care for people with Type 2 diabetes, especially in communities of color.

“As someone who’s lived with Type 2 diabetes for over 25 years, I've seen and benefitted from advances in technology like the Dexcom G6 CGM System,” says Ms. LaBelle. “But to know that so many people—especially in Black communities where diabetes is more prevalent—don't have access to this life-changing technology is simply not okay. Diabetes is often invisible to everyone except those living with it—so we need to make it visible and help people access the care and technology they deserve.”

To watch The Hill event on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. PDT / 12 p.m. EDT, register HERE.

To amplify this important conversation worldwide, prominent members of the diabetes community around the globe will help people with diabetes feel seen and heard wherever they live—including the UK’s Ed Gamble, comedian (diagnosed in 1999); Germany’s Matthias Steiner, Olympic, World and European weightlifting champion (diagnosed in 2000); and Australia’s Stephanie “Bambi” Northwood-Blyth (diagnosed in 2002).

Going Beyond Time in Range

Earlier this year, The Global Movement for Time in Range released results from a survey of people with insulin-treated diabetes to start a conversation about the importance of time in range. That survey found that the vast majority (84%) of people with insulin-treated diabetes believe they deserve the most cutting-edge technology available to manage their disease1, yet many are still unable to access CGM technology, which will continue to be a barrier in helping more people with diabetes adopt the time in range metric. While significant progress has been made to improve access to CGM, which is covered in the United States in some form by 99% of private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid in 40 states, more can be done to broaden coverage as well as existing coverage criteria.

“The Global Movement for Time in Range is about helping people with diabetes feel their best—and that typically happens through access to the best care and technologies,” said Thom Scher, chief executive officer of Beyond Type 1, an organization Nick Jonas co-founded and a member of The Global Movement for Time in Range. “When we formed this initiative earlier this year, we recognized that it’s not enough to educate others on time in range, but we also need to advocate for access to the devices that are going to help people with diabetes adopt this important metric.”

To get involved in the conversation and help people with diabetes feel seen and heard, share pictures on social media of a loved one with diabetes, yourself, or your support network using the hashtag #SeeDiabetes.

About The Global Movement for Time in Range

The Global Movement for Time in Range is a global consortium of diabetes community thought leaders working together to improve the understanding and accelerate the adoption of time in range as an important metric to support diabetes management. With the support of Nick Jonas, Beyond Type 1, Children with Diabetes, College Diabetes Network, Dexcom, JDRF International and Taking Control of Your Diabetes, the group will jointly address issues to improve the lives of people with diabetes. To learn more about the movement and how to get involved, visit WhenInRange.com.

