TCT 2021 to Highlight Improved Patient Outcomes with Impella’s Small, Smart and Connected Technology

This three-minute video previews the Impella-related clinical science and data that will be presented at TCT 2021.

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The robust, high-quality data and clinical studies supporting the use of Abiomed's (NASDAQ:ABMD) Impella heart pumps in high-risk PCI, cardiogenic shock and right heart failure patients will be showcased at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2021, the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation. The conference will meet virtually and in-person in Orlando, Florida, on November 4 – 6.

Impella heart pumps are the world’s smallest heart pumps. They unload the heart while providing coronary and end organ perfusion. Impella SmartAssist technology enables improved patient outcomes via real-time intelligence. Abiomed augments limited hospital resources by providing 24x7 support on-site, on-call and online.

Throughout TCT, and at a pre-conference workshop on November 3, leading physician-researchers will present data demonstrating:

Complete revascularization with Impella improves ejection fraction and long-term patient outcomes.

Cardiogenic shock best practices, including early unloading with Impella pre-PCI and timely escalation to Impella RP and Impella 5.5 with SmartAssist, are associated with improved survival and native heart recovery.

During TCT 2021, physicians will detail final results from two large studies of Impella -- the PROTECT III post approval study and the RESTORE EF study. Interim results from both studies were presented at TCT 2020 and demonstrated the benefits of using contemporary practices to achieve complete revascularization with Impella.

The high-quality clinical evidence being generated from the PROTECT series of studies includes the PROTECT II randomized controlled trial (RCT) and the ongoing PROTECT IV RCT of Impella use in high-risk PCI patients. Based on PROTECT II RCT data, and data from additional robust prospective clinical studies, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Impella premarket approvals (PMA) as safe and effective for high-risk PCI, cardiogenic shock and right heart failure.

TCT presenters will also review the real-world evidence (RWE) and best practices gathered since Impella’s FDA approvals. This evidence will inform the RECOVER IV RCT of Impella use in cardiogenic shock patients. The RWE includes prospective data from the National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative (NCSI) Study, J-PVAD Study and INOVA Study. These datasets demonstrate cardiogenic shock best practices, including early use of Impella, are associated with improved survival rates of 71%, 77% and 82% (respectively), compared to the historical cardiogenic shock survival rate of about 50%.

Virtual attendees of TCT 2021 are invited to participate in three ways:

In-person and virtual participants of TCT are invited to attend a breakfast symposium on Thursday, November 4. The principal investigators of the PROTECT IV RCT, the RECOVER IV RCT and the STEMI Door-to-Unloading RCT will update the physician community on the progress of those trials. The symposium will also review the clinical experience with the new 9 French Impella ECP heart pump. The schedule of presentations and instructions for in-person and virtual viewing are below:

Clinical Science to Landmark Trials of Left Ventricular Unloading in High-Risk PCI and Cardiogenic Shock

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 6:30 – 7:30 am EDT

In-Person Location: Orange County Convention Center, Clinical Science Theater, Level 1, Halls A & B

Virtual Location: Watch via the official TCT 2021 conference livestream

Presenters:

PROTECT Series Leading to PROTECT IV , Gregg Stone, MD, Mount Sinai Health System, New York City

, Gregg Stone, MD, Mount Sinai Health System, New York City Real World Evidence Leading to RECOVER IV , William O’Neill, MD, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit

, William O’Neill, MD, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit Door to Unload: Implications for STEMI, High-Risk PCI and Cardiogenic Shock , Navin Kapur, MD, Tufts Medical Center, Boston

, Navin Kapur, MD, Tufts Medical Center, Boston Breaking the Small-Bore Barrier: Impella ECP 9 Fr Heart Pump Clinical Experience, Amir Kaki, MD, Ascension St. John Hospital, Detroit

In conjunction with TCT, Abiomed is also hosting a pre-meeting workshop on November 3 for members of CAMP PCI. CAMP PCI (Coronary Artery & Myocardial Protected PCI) is the leading online and in-person physician education platform dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life with supported high-risk PCI by utilizing best practices, techniques and technologies to enable safer, more effective and complete revascularization.

