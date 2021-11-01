Perfect Corp. Partners with Combe’s Just For Men® Brand to Expand to Men’s Hair Color Space with First-Ever AI Beard Color Virtual Try-On Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading AI + AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, has partnered with Just For Men® to launch the first-ever AI-powered virtual try-on experience for beard color. The experience features Perfect Corp.’s newest AI technology which provides a groundbreaking and hyper-realistic virtual try-on solution for men’s hair color and facial hair color. The partnership marks an important moment in the men’s hair color category as virtual try-on technology becomes an integral aspect of men’s grooming D2C shopping experiences.

AI Beard Color Technology Enables Personalized Shopping for Just For Men® Consumers

The Just For Men® virtual try-on experience features Perfect Corp.’s new AI Beard Color Technology, leveraging state-of-the-art AI algorithms to ensure ultra-precise and realistic beard hair color try-ons. Launching at the start of the holiday season and No Shave November, the innovative technology will allow Just For Men® consumers to digitally try-on Mustache & Beard shades to find their best match and ultimately their most natural look. As men’s hair color consumers shift to digital channels for inspiration and product advice, the AI-powered virtual try-on experience for beard color will provide Just For Men® Mustache & Beard customers with an engaging and personalized shopping experience. The experience will allow customers to experiment with various beard shades, view hyper-realistic results, and feel confident about their Mustache & Beard product purchasing decisions.

“This is so exciting,” says Stacey Feldman, Senior Vice President of NA Marketing at Combe. “Just for Men® Mustache & Beard is the #1 facial hair color in the world because we make it so easy for customers to color their grays. We have the broadest, most inclusive head and facial hair shade range because we know getting the right shade is the key to getting the most natural-looking results. Our new virtual try-on tool for facial hair is specifically calibrated to Just for Men® shades to make it even easier for the customers to find their perfect shade match.” The Just For Men® Mustache & Beard virtual try-on experience will be promoted via social media and in a commercial airing nationwide on network television.

Perfect Corp. Expands to Men’s Hair Color Space with AI Mustache & Beard SaaS Solution

The launch of the Just For Men® Mustache & Beard virtual try-on experience marks Perfect Corp.’s expansion into the men’s hair color industry with its innovative AI Mustache & Beard color technology.

“We are excited to partner with Combe to build a hyper-realistic virtual try-on experience for the Just For Men® brand,” says Perfect Corp. founder and CEO Alice Chang, “Perfect Corp.’s AI Beard Dye Technology provides men’s hair color with a dynamic solution to drive product discovery, increase consumer engagement, and boost purchasing confidence. We look forward to seeing how the power of AI helps enhance the man’s hair color experience.”

Combe to Discuss Tech in Men’s Hair Color at Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty Tech Forum

Combe will be featured during Perfect Corp.’s Global Beauty Tech Forum on November 17th. This year’s event will bring together industry leaders to discuss the speed of innovation and rise of technology in the beauty and retail space. During the session “Men’s Grooming Goes Virtual,” Combe will explore the ways digital technology is transforming the men’s hair color retail space. Register for the Global Beauty Tech Forum here: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/events/global-beauty-tech-forum-2021/

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

About Combe Inc:

Combe, founded in 1949 and based in New York, is a privately held, third-generation family-owned personal care company. The company is the creator of iconic personal care brands including Clearasil, Just For Men, and Vagisil. In addition to developing and nurturing its own in-house brands, Combe selectively invests and provides growth capital and operational support to external brands and businesses whose mission is focused on tangibly improving lives of consumers with differentiated technologies and brand propositions. www.combe.com