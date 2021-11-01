True Digital Security Leverages Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR Security Platform to Deliver Unprecedented Visibility for its Clients

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the leading security operations platform for MSSPs and innovator of Open XDR, announced today that True Digital Security, an MSSP with offices in Oklahoma, Florida, and New York, serving energy, healthcare, technology and finance clients, has adopted the Stellar Cyber platform to bring new levels of security visibility to its clients. Along with managed services, True Digital Security offers PEN testing and Governance, Risk and Compliance services.

While it has a nine-year history of using SIEMs and other siloed security tools to deliver its services, True Digital Security has found new agility and clear, infrastructure-wide security visibility with Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform, along with a highly responsive customer support team.

“I needed a SIEM partner that would treat us like a partner they want to grow with, and not like a number,” said Scott Williamson, VP of Information Services at True Digital Security (TRUE). “I wanted people who were eager to please and excited about what they were doing, and I found that with Stellar Cyber.”

TRUE had been using a legacy SIEM tool for network visibility, but it required a lot of manual data correlation. By using the next-generation SIEM in Stellar Cyber’s platform, Williamson and his team were able to leverage the platform’s AI and machine learning to get automatic correlation and analysis of the data coming in, so they could be much more productive.

For example, TRUE analyst Logan DeWitt found that the platform’s machine learning technology becomes more intuitive over time. It accurately detected a nascent attack when a customer’s network showed an unfamiliar file type being uploaded to a server at an odd time of day, and it did this without the team’s having to write rules to detect that anomalous behavior.

Integrated with the Stellar Cyber platform, TRUE’s security management portal, TrueSpeed, shows clients exactly what the company is doing for them and how each blocked attack impacts their security posture. “With its tremendous visualizations, Stellar Cyber enables us to answer the ultimate client question – ‘What are you doing for me?’” added Williamson.

“Cyber security is a critical business asset, particularly for highly regulated industries like energy, finance and healthcare,” said Brian Stoner, VP of the MSSP business unit at Stellar Cyber. “Our automated and intuitive platform helps MSSPs like True Digital Security deliver highly accurate insights and lightning-fast incident responses for their clients.”

With the rush of MSPs who are looking to provide cybersecurity services to their clients, Vice President of Information Services at TRUE, Scott Williamson, and TRUE’s Executive Vice President, Sam Ruggeri, will be speaking on November 2 at the Channel Partners Conference in Las Vegas. Their topic is, “Behind the Curtain of Security Operations: The 5 Hidden Essentials of a Quality Security Services Program.”

