Leading Produce Manufacturer Uses UKG Product Suite to Optimize People Operations

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that Red Gold Foods, the largest privately held manufacturer of full-line tomato products in the United States, is using UKG to improve operational efficiency and deliver a great workplace experience.

Red Gold oversees employees in Indiana working in facilities that total three million-square-feet, along with warehouses throughout the United States, and a fleet of trucks. The company selected UKG Pro in 2017 in order to automate processes such as tax calculations and production of W-2s. In 2020, the company migrated from UKG Workforce Central to UKG Dimensions to simplify scheduling, eliminate paper timesheets, and automate leave tracking and attendance incentives.

“UKG has delivered significant time savings,” said Keilah Schmicker, HRIS and compliance manager at Red Gold. “We have automated the integration between UKG Pro and other solutions, eliminating the need to manually upload and import files such as new hires, re-hires, or specific changes to employee profiles. Now, we can configure processes to pull specific data points into the system automatically, even outside of the scheduled run time, and we have the freedom to update processes without calling UKG support or our IT department.”

Schmicker estimated that the seamless exchange of data between UKG and other solutions has reduced by 95% the time spent on these manual activities. In addition, Schmicker reported that scheduling processes have been simplified with UKG.

“Dimensions is an important, user-friendly tool for our supervisors,” said Schmicker. “They are able to update their employees’ schedules right in the timesheet. We have a lot of one-offs, so easy changes to day-to-day schedules are especially helpful. In addition, the scheduling manager functionality, with its staffing and operational dashboards, streamlines mass-scheduling changes and approvals for groups of employees.”

Schmicker noted that the mass-scheduling functionality enables HR team members to accomplish the same tasks in 30 minutes that used to take four hours. Moreover, timecard approval is now something that can be completed in just minutes.

“Supervisors at all locations have access to Dimensions to review and approve their employees’ timecards,” said Schmicker. “Using the mobile app, supervisors can quickly scroll through their teams’ data to review and approve timecards from anywhere. Because the UKG application is so easy to navigate, shift supervisors have the access and resources they need to approve their employees’ time. The same goes for corporate employees who can log in to review their timecards and quickly make any changes needed before their manager approves them.”

Schmicker noted that leveraging an integrated core HR, payroll, and workforce management UKG suite has been instrumental in improving compliance for Red Gold.

“UKG’s absence functionality is saving us time by automating and centralizing the leave management process, and supporting FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) requirements and other regulations,” said Schmicker. “In addition, employee direct access to Pro means our people are able to enter and update their own information to ensure it is correct. Furthermore, tax and W-2 calculations are all done within the system, reducing the risk of errors. As a result, our year-end process is twice as fast as before UKG.”

“The integration of HCM solutions should be a business decision, not a technology hurdle, and we offer a range of tools that help organizations seamlessly exchange data,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “We’re pleased to see that Red Gold is taking advantage of our full suite to drive efficiencies and give managers and employees technology to help them be more productive and successful.”

