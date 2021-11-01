Introducing Beats Fit Pro: The Most Advanced and Innovative Beats Earphones Ever

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beats today announces Beats Fit Pro, its most advanced earphones to date, engineered for an active lifestyle with remarkable sonic performance and an innovative wingtip design. With its incredibly secure and comfortable fit, Beats Fit Pro represents a breakthrough in all-day fitness earphones, while delivering three listening modes, auto play/pause, sweat- and water-resistant earbuds (IPX4)1 and all the magical features enabled by the Apple H1 chip.
Beats Fit Pro is available for pre-order starting today in four striking colors, Black, White, Sage Gray and Stone Purple, for $199.99. Shipping begins November 5th.
“Beats Fit Pro delivers remarkable innovation in fit and features, making it Beats’ best sounding and most advanced product to date,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music. “With spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, Beats Fit Pro delivers a truly immersive listening experience. At this price point, it sets a new standard for premium earphones.”
Innovative Design and Fit
With its flexible wingtip design, Beats Fit Pro stays secure in your ear all day—even throughout your most rigorous workouts—ensuring consistent, high-quality acoustic performance. The unique wingtip was digitally modeled using measurements from thousands of ears to achieve the perfect combination of soft, pliable material around a rigid core for a comfortable and stable fit on any ear shape or size.
Premium Sound Experience
Beats Fit Pro deploys an all-new custom transducer to deliver robust sound in a tiny form factor, while an innovative vent system minimizes treble distortion across the flexible diaphragm. Beats Fit Pro’s new acoustic architecture combined with Beats’ signature tuning delivers impressive dynamic range and clarity across the frequency curve for an emotive, powerful and balanced listening experience.
With three listening modes, you are in total control of your sound experience. While using Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), outward-facing and inward-facing microphones work together to limit unwanted environmental sounds with targeted anti-noise, even as the sounds around you change. Beats Fit Pro’s ANC continuously adapts in real time, up to 200 times per second, to account for variances in fit and movement. Easily switch to Transparency mode with a push of the ‘b’ button on either earbud when you need to hear the world around you. When both ANC and Transparency are turned off, Adaptive EQ is enabled. Powered by Apple’s computational audio, the inward-facing microphone in each earbud listens to the sound you are hearing and automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies to the shape of your ear for superior sound quality and a consistent listening experience.
Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides an immersive, theater-like experience for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos.2 The gyroscopes and accelerometers in both Beats Fit Pro and your iPhone or iPad are used to track the motion of your head as well as your device and compare the motion data. The sound field is then remapped so it stays anchored to the device, even as your head moves. You can enjoy music that moves with you from your favorite artists like James Blake, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Roddy Ricch, Don Toliver and so many more on Apple Music,3 which will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all Beats wireless headphones, including Beats Fit Pro.
Connection and Controls
Class 1 Bluetooth® technology offers extended range and exceptional cross-body performance, meaning reliable connectivity and fewer dropouts.
Beats Fit Pro uses skin-detect sensors to automatically play/pause content when earbuds are placed in or removed from your ears. The ‘b’ button allows you to control music (pause/skip/back), conduct calls and switch between listening modes. During phone calls, the earbuds leverage beam-forming microphones that target your voice as well as the internal mic and voice accelerometer, filtering out ambient noise and creating a natural conversation experience with the caller on the other end.
The Apple H1 chip delivers a seamless ecosystem experience for iPhone users including one-touch pairing, an eartip test to ensure best fit, Automatic Switching between iCloud devices, Audio Sharing, hands-free access to “Hey Siri” and Find My in iOS.4
Battery Life and Case
Beats Fit Pro pairs remarkable innovation and diminutive size with incredible battery performance. When ANC or Transparency are on, Beats Fit Pro delivers up to 6 hours of listening time per earbud.5 The pocket-sized carrying case charges via USB-C and provides 21 additional hours of battery life, giving you up to 27 hours of combined playback.6 In Adaptive EQ mode, each earbud has 7 hours of listening time and 30 hours with the case. When you’re crunched for time, a quick 5-minute Fast Fuel charge offers 1 hour of playback.7
Beats App and Android Compatibility
Beats Fit Pro is compatible with Android phones. By downloading the Beats companion app for Android, you can conveniently set up your earbuds with one-touch pairing and a guided fit test.8 You can also easily toggle between listening modes directly in the app or customize the ‘b’ button on either earbud to enable voice assistant or volume control.
Designed with the Environment in Mind
Advancing Beats’ approach to remove plastic components and reduce overall material usage, Beats Fit Pro’s internal components are made from recycled plastic. The core packaging content comes from a zero-waste facility and the packaging is 88% wood fiber based - 74% of which is post-consumer recycled material.
Pricing and Availability
Beats Fit Pro is available to order starting today for $199.99 from apple.com in the US, with shipping beginning November 5th. It will be available in China starting early December and in additional regions in 2022.
New subscribers can get Apple Music® free for six months with the purchase of Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro and Beats Studio Buds.
Media
Images: DOWNLOAD
About Beats
Beats is a leading audio brand founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Through its family of premium consumer headphones, earphones and speakers, Beats has introduced an entirely new generation to the possibilities of premium sound entertainment. The brand’s continued success helps bring the energy, emotion and excitement of playback in the recording studio back to the listening experience for music lovers worldwide. Beats was acquired by Apple Inc. in July 2014.
1 Beats Fit Pro is sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise. Beats Fit Pro was tested under controlled laboratory conditions, and have a rating of IPX4 under IEC standard 60529. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge wet Beats Fit Pro; refer to https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT209542 for cleaning and drying instructions. The charging case is not sweat or water resistant.
2 Compatible hardware and software required. Works with compatible content in supported apps. Not all content available in Dolby Atmos. Head tracking feature requires iPhone or iPad.
3 Apple Music requires a subscription. New subscribers can get Apple Music® free for six months with the purchase of Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro and Beats Studio Buds.
4 Automatic switching requires macOS 11.1, iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, or tvOS 14.3 or later. Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Internet access is required. Cellular data charges may apply. Audio Sharing is compatible with Beats Fit Pro, Beats Flex, Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, BeatsX, AirPods (1st generation or later), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Works with iPhone 8 or later and iPod touch (7th generation) with the latest version of iOS; and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation or later), 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad mini (5th generation) with the latest version of iPadOS. Find My Beats requires an iPhone or iPod touch with iOS 15.1 or later, iPad with iPadOS 15.1 or later, or Mac with macOS Monterey 12.0.1 or later. Customers must have an Apple ID and be signed into their iCloud account with Find My enabled.
5 Testing conducted by Apple in September 2021 using preproduction Beats Fit Pro and Charging Case units and software paired with iPhone 12 units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned on. Testing consisted of full Beats Fit Pro battery discharge while playing audio until the first Beats Fit Pro stopped playback. With Active Noise Cancellation turned off, listening time was up to 7 hours for the earbuds. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
6 Testing conducted by Apple in September 2021 using preproduction Beats Fit Pro and Charging Case and software paired with iPhone 12 units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency were turned on. Testing consisted of full Beats Fit Pro battery discharge while playing audio until the first Beats Fit Pro stopped playback. The drained Beats Fit Pro was charged to 100 percent, then audio playback was resumed until the first Beats Fit Pro stopped playback. This cycle was repeated until both the Beats Fit Pro and charging case were fully discharged. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
7 Testing conducted by Apple in September 2021 using preproduction Beats Fit Pro and Charging Case and software paired with iPhone 12 units and prerelease software. The playlist consisted of 358 unique audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store (256-Kbps AAC encoding). Volume was set to 50% and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency was turned on. 5-Minute charge testing conducted with drained Beats Fit Pro that were charged for 5 minutes, then audio playback was started until the first Beats Fit Pro stopped playback. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
8 Ear tip fit test requires iOS 15.1 or later, or the Beats app for Android.