Generational Equity Advises Mountain West Security in its Sale to Fire Protection Service Corporation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Mountain West Security, LLC to Fire Protection Service Corporation (dba Mountain Alarm Fire & Security). The transaction closed September 21, 2021.

Headquartered in Orem, Utah, with multiple locations throughout Western U.S., Mountain West Security (MWS) is an installer of commercial and residential fire and security alarm systems with 24-hour monitoring, commercial access control systems, and commercial and residential camera systems. MWS has been a trusted partner of commercial and residential property owners throughout the Western U.S.

Mountain Alarm Fire & Security, headquartered in Ogden, Utah provides the highest quality security, safety and automation backed by the best customer service. Their state-of-the art products and services include commercial and residential security systems, fire alarm systems, video, managed access, and test and inspections. Mountain Alarm is a third-generation family business with 14 offices across Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, and Arizona. They are focused on growing organically and through acquisition. They will celebrate their 70-year anniversary in 2022.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, led by Sr. Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, Fred Zweifel, with support by Sr. Managing Director – Western Region, Lori Galloway closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, James Carr established the initial relationship with MWS.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.