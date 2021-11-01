Huntington Park, California Police Upgrades to CentralSquare’s Pro Suite, Leveraging Grant Funding

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public safety software, announced that Huntington Park, California Police Department has selected CentralSquare’s Pro Suite over Tyler Technologies and Sun Ridge Systems as an upgrade to their current VisionAIR solution. This upgrade will provide Huntington Park with a new, CIBRS and NIBRS-compliant system at significantly lower cost - due to grant funding secured with the help of CentralSquare.

As a long-standing user of VisionAIR, a legacy CentralSquare product, Huntington Park Police Department was ready to modernize their system by moving to Pro Suite, allowing them to streamline their CAD, Mobile and RMS systems in one easy-to-use solution. Equally as important to Huntington Park PD was ensuring their RMS would be connected directly with the California Incident Based Reporting System (CIBRS) as well as the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

Through CentralSquare’s free Grant Assistance Program, Huntington Park was also able to secure grant funding from the Integrated Justice Information Systems (IJIS) Institute, which helped reduce the total cost of the project significantly for the agency.

“As an existing CentralSquare customer, we were confident in upgrading to the more streamlined Pro Suite and it was a move we needed to make to ensure we are compliant with CIBRS and NIBRS which was a major priority for us,” said Karen Truong, Huntington Park Police Department Records Coordinator, “But none of this would have been possible if we weren’t able to secure grant funding through the help of CentralSquare – that was integral to allowing us to upgrade to a newer platform in Pro Suite”.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.