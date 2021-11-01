Perspectum and HepQuant Announce Partnership to Bring a More Complete Picture of Liver Health

SAN FRANCISCO & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perspectum and HepQuant are proud to announce a strategic business partnership to provide seamless delivery of HepQuant’s liver function assessment technology via Perspectum’s Contract Research Organization (CRO) services.

The collaboration will enable pharmaceutical companies sponsoring clinical trials for liver disease, including liver cirrhosis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), autoimmune liver diseases and liver cancer to receive both imaging and function testing expertise from Perspectum’s Pharma Solutions. A combined functional and imaging analysis platform could provide the next generation assessment that is needed for a complete picture of liver health.

“We are pleased to collaborate with HepQuant,” said Dr. Rajarshi Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of Perspectum. “We have witnessed the unmet need in liver function testing and recognize HepQuant as a leader in the noninvasive functional assessment of the liver. Alongside our best-in-class quantitative imaging platform, we believe collaborating to improve how we diagnose, treat, and monitor chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer will best serve the vast and growing number of people suffering from these diseases.”

The partnership will also include investigation of clinical utility of combining function and imaging modalities in potential clinical pathways for future diagnosis and treatment in liver diseases. A complete picture of liver health could be useful to payers making decisions regarding the coverage for current and future treatments, particularly of fatty liver and fibrotic disease.

“HepQuant believes combinations of new non-invasive testing platforms could improve the safety and reliability of assessment of the patient with liver disease,” said Dr. Gregory T. Everson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HepQuant. “Function is a key element of this comprehensive assessment. This functional assessment coupled with Perspectum’s LiverMultiScan yields a complete picture of liver health with a goal to improve management of patients, both in clinical trials and in the clinic.”

About Perspectum

Perspectum, a global medical technology company with offices in the U.K., the U.S. and Singapore, delivers leading digital technologies that help clinicians provide better care for patients with chronic metabolic diseases, multi-organ pathologies and cancer. With a strong focus on precision medicine using advanced imaging and genetics, our vision is to empower patients and clinicians through quantitative assessments of health enabling early detection, diagnosis and targeted treatment. With a diverse team of physicians, biomedical scientists, engineers and technologists, Perspectum offers a way to manage complex health problems at scale.

About HepQuant

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, HepQuant, LLC, is a privately-held diagnostic company. HepQuant’s products are investigational combination drug and in-vitro diagnostic devices and have not yet been evaluated or reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for commercial sale. They are currently available for investigational use via the FDA guidelines for investigational device exemptions (IDEs).

For additional information, visit www.hepquant.com.