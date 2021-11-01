Lab Genomics Announces MolDX® Coverage for Follow It® Circulating Tumor DNA Assay in Partnership with Canexia Health

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lab Genomics, a personalized medicine company providing state of the art molecular genetic testing in Southern California and other US locations, today announced in partnership with Canexia Health that MolDX has finalized coverage determination under the policy “Plasma-Based Genomic Profiling in Solid Tumors'' for Follow It, a circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay. The coverage decision provides Medicare reimbursement for Follow It for use in breast, lung, and colorectal cancers.

Follow It, which requires only a simple blood draw from patients, analyzes ctDNA in plasma to evaluate somatic mutations in 337 hotspots and 26 exons in 38 cancer associated genes. This information can be used to guide targeted treatment selection, which has been shown to improve patient outcomes up to threefold.

“Medicare coverage for liquid biopsy is a critical step in helping cancer patients gain access to targeted therapies,” said Leena Dalal, Founder of Lab Genomics. “We commend MolDX for this decision that supports our focus on delivering individualized medical care.”

“Reimbursement for Follow It greatly expands access to a minimally-invasive test for cancer treatment selection for some of the most prevalent forms of solid tumor cancer,” said Michael Ball, CEO of Canexia Health. “This MolDX decision marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform cancer care.”

About Canexia Health

Canexia Health makes high-quality cancer genomic information accessible and affordable with our clinically-validated assays, informatics, and support. Our suite of genomics-based cancer tests is clinically actionable and cost-effective, designed to improve cancer treatment and monitoring. With our extensive scientific experience, specialized genomics-based tests, and support from pharmaceutical and diagnostic partners, we are leading the shift towards precision oncology.

About Lab Genomics

Lab Genomics, LLC was cultivated with the ideal in mind of providing state of the art molecular genetic testing with the end goal of the best quality of life possible for the patient. Lab Genomics is focused on delivering individualized medical care through its robust molecular and genetics diagnostics. The Lab Genomics team are highly qualified experts in the medical and genetics fields.