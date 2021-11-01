Redbox Signs Content Deal With Fremantle to Further Rapid Expansion of Free Streaming Service

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redbox (Nasdaq: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed a content deal with Fremantle to further accelerate the company’s free streaming service. The deal adds Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) channels which will make their debut on December 1. They include BUZZR, The Price Is Right: The Barker Era and the Baywatch channel.

“Our partnership with Fremantle will add tremendous value to our free streaming service,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “These iconic television shows anchor our latest FAST channels, and our customers will soon enjoy even more entertainment from Redbox. We couldn’t be more excited to add them to the platform.”

“At Fremantle we’re on a journey to continue growing our audiences and deliver our great shows via partners who offer the latest content delivery methods,” said Mark Deetjen, Executive Vice President of Global Channels, Fremantle. “Redbox has been an innovator since its inception and its growth in the FAST space reflects our shared goal of making content available to audiences wherever they choose to consume it.”

New FAST channels coming to Redbox’s free streaming service from Fremantle include:

BUZZR – BUZZR is a pop culture time capsule – an unending celebration where viewers can play along to some of Fremantle’s vast portfolio of more than 40,000 iconic game show episodes, which are shown around the clock. Featured titles include Match Game, where host Gene Rayburn is the ringmaster to a mad-capped panel of celebrity guests; Whew!, a limited-run quiz show hosted by the late Tom Kennedy featuring a wacky bonus round known as, the “Gauntlet of Villains”; as well as famed titles Family Feud, To Tell the Truth, Password, Press Your Luck, Blockbusters and Card Sharks. Visit the website at http://buzzrtv.com.

The Price Is Right: The Barker Era – Celebrating one of the most iconic names in game show history, Bob Barker, this channel brings him back for fans and introduces him to a whole new generation. Having spent 35 years as the host of television's longest running game show, Barker was the recipient of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards and also received an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1999. The Price Is Right: The Barker Era broadcasts hundreds of episodes from the 80's all hosted by Barker. These game show gems have not been on television since their original air date - nearly 40 years ago.

Baywatch – If you’re looking for action, excitement, and running in slow motion, Baywatch is always here, 24 hours a day. The Baywatch channel features the first 5 seasons, with new seasons switching in every quarter, including “Baywatch: Hawaii.”

Redbox has aggressively scaled its ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) streaming service to include thousands of popular films and television series in the past year while also growing to more than 120 FAST Channels available on its streaming app, with plans to add more in the coming months.

About Redbox

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX) is a leading entertainment company that gives consumers access to a large variety of content across digital and physical media. The company operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 120 channels of free ad supported streaming television (FAST). The Redbox app is available on major entertainment platforms that include Roku devices, connected TVs, gaming platforms, the web as well iOS and Android devices. Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations – giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. The company produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its Redbox Entertainment™ label, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed across Redbox’s digital and physical services as well as through third-party digital services. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Redbox has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. For more information visit www.redbox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Redbox management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its free streaming services. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions, results, performance or events, which may vary materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Differences may result from actions taken by Redbox or their management, as well as from risks and uncertainties beyond their control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes adversely affecting the business in which Redbox is engaged, the risks associated with demand for Redbox’s services and vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns, competition from new and existing competitors, Redbox’s dependence upon third parties to provide certain content and services, and general economic and political conditions. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but by no means exhaustive. For more information on factors that may affect Redbox, please review the “Risk Factors” and other disclosures described in Redbox’s (and previously Seaport Global Acquisition's) public reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K as well as the preliminary and the definitive proxy statements filed with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the meeting of stockholders that approved the business combination between Redbox and Seaport. These forward-looking statements reflect Redbox's expectations as of the date of this release. Redbox undertakes no obligation to update the information provided herein.