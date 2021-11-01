WiTricity Joins MPEG LA’s Qi Patent Pool for Standard Essential Patents

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiTricity, the pioneer in wireless charging, today announced it has joined MPEG LA’s Qi Wireless Power Portfolio License as a licensor of patents essential to the practice of the Qi Wireless Power Standard (the “Qi Standard”). Other licensors included in the pool include Philips, Bosch, Panasonic, General Electric and ConvenientPower. The Qi License streamlines licensing by providing implementers of the Qi Standard with one-stop access to essential patent rights.

“WiTricity is a leading inventor and patent owner for fundamental wireless charging technology used not only for the SAE, ISO, IEC, and GB standards for wireless EV charging, but also for wireless charging more broadly in the millions of consumer devices that have deployed the Qi Standard,” said Alex Gruzen, CEO. “We’re proud of our pioneering work in wireless charging and are delighted to be able to work alongside other industry leaders to offer a joint license to the fundamental patents underpinning Qi.”

MPEG LA offers licensing solutions across a variety of technologies that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. This enables inventors, research institutions and other technology owners to monetize and speed market adoption of their assets to a worldwide market while substantially reducing the cost of licensing.

“Given MPEG LA’s objective to offer worldwide access to as many Qi Wireless Power essential patents as possible to everyone on the same terms under a single license, we are pleased to welcome WiTricity as a Licensor to MPEG LA’s Qi Patent Portfolio License,” said Larry Horn, President and CEO of MPEG LA.

Prior to joining MPEG LA’s Qi License, WiTricity’s patents were evaluated for essentiality by an independent third party. Essential patents are necessarily infringed in connection with the practice of the Qi Standard. The Qi License is not limited to only phones and computers, but also includes transmitters and receivers for some power accessories and medical devices.

The Qi Wireless Power Patent Portfolio License and a summary of the License terms may be obtained here.

For more information about WiTricity, visit https://witricity.com.

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the global industry leader in wireless charging, powering a sustainable future of mobility that is electric and autonomous. WiTricity’s patented magnetic resonance technology is being incorporated into global automakers’ and Tier 1 suppliers’ EV roadmaps and is the foundation of major global standards developed to support wide-scale adoption. Advancements like dynamic charging of moving vehicles, and the charging of autonomous robots and vehicles without human intervention all depend on WiTricity technology. See how WiTricity enables a magically simple, efficient charging experience.