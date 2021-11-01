C3 Complete and Grupo NGN Forge Strategic Alliance

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 Complete and Grupo NGN are pleased to announce the formation of a powerful strategic alliance.

C3 and its network of Channel Partners will immediately begin to offer Grupo NGN’s full suite of products including the NGNCloudComm contact center system, the NGNInsights agent performance and gamification platform, and NGNShadowCoach, a workstation monitoring and coaching solution. Each of Grupo NGN’s industry leading solutions integrates seamlessly with C3’s geo-redundant voice and collaboration platform, and together they provide clients with a single source solution for all of their voice related needs.

“Many contact center solutions run independently of an organization’s PBX and collaboration system,” commented Rick Mancinelli, CEO of C3 Complete. “Together with Grupo NGN, we can now offer our partners a unified solution that is feature rich, scalable, reliable, and cost effective. This is truly a game changer.”

In addition to gaining access to C3’s voice and collaboration solutions, Grupo NGN will also begin to offer C3’s full suite of Cloud Services which include Infrastructure, Desktop, Backup and Disaster Recovery as a service.

“C3 Complete is exactly what Grupo NGN looks for in a partner, with a high standard of excellence and a long history of providing best-in-class expertise, service, and support,” said Bill Przybylinski, SVP of Strategic Alliances for Grupo NGN. “C3 and Grupo NGN also share a unique passion for adapting their solutions to each individual customer’s needs rather than the standard approach of asking customers to adapt their processes to fit a given solution.”

Bill Przybylinski will be joining the C3 Complete team in Booth 958 at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo. The conference runs from November 1st through the 4th at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, NV.

About C3 Complete

C3 is an award-winning technology consultancy headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. Since 2009, we’ve delivered in-house, relationship-focused, outcome-driven solutions to hundreds of happy clients nationwide. C3 currently owns and operates a geo-diverse VMware Cloud Verified infrastructure that provides high performance, secure, and compliant Infrastructure, Virtual Desktops, Backup, and Disaster recovery solutions. C3 also operates a state-of-the-art Cisco BroadWorks powered Hosted PBX, UCaaS and CCaaS platform as well as a nationwide SD-WAN network based on VMware’s industry leading technologies. C3 maintains an extensive list of wholesale carrier relationships for connectivity and has a broad portfolio of technology related authorizations and certifications. C3’s expert team of certified network engineers design and implement complex solutions and its bilingual service center is available for support 24×7. Additional information about C3 is available online at https://c3-complete.com or by calling 561-939-4000.

About Grupo NGN

Grupo NGN, Inc. is an Enterprise Contact Center software developer which was formed in August of 2014 as a successor company to SCS Inc., itself founded in 1987. Combined, the two companies have nearly 30 years of experience in all phases of the Contact Center industry. Our solutions support as few as 5 users and can scale well beyond 10,000 users. Our guiding principle in software design has always been “Let Your Imagination Be Your Only Limitation.” Additional information about Grupo NGN is available online at https://grupongn.com or by calling (844) 464-7876.