Atlas Announced Its Cooperation With Core Scientific for More Than 100MW Miner Hosting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlas Technology Group LLC (‘Atlas’ or ‘the company’), one of the largest digital asset miners in the world, today announced that it has selected Core Scientific Holding Co. to host a large quantity of last-generation Bitcoin miners. Installation of the new miners is expected to be completed in 15 months. Those Bitcoin miners from Atlas will require more than 100 MW of power at full capacity.

Atlas is the world's leading mining company. Currently, it is the largest customer of several major manufacturers including Bitmain and MicroBT, and the orders are still increasing. Atlas is committed to the global layout of the mining business. At present, it has carried out business implementation and team building in the United States, Canada, Kazakhstan, and other places, and cooperated deeply with local partners to jointly promote the evolution and development of the mining industry.

"Atlas has chosen Core Scientific as our partner in North America because of its ability to scale, deep knowledge of blockchain data center operations and professionalism," Raymond Yuan, Founder of Atlas said, "Atlas is a global company, and we are committed to leading the industry with our partner Core Scientific. The energy crisis is a critical problem faced by the whole world at present, which is also a bottleneck restricting the development of the entire mining industry. How to improve the contribution of clean energy, how to reduce the waste of energy supplies, and how to introduce the concept of PUE into the management of data centers are topics that every practitioner needs to think about. Atlas continues to expand the scale of its hash-rate, at the same time carrying out real ESG duties. Now among Atlas working data centers, more than half of the energy consumption is clean, and the company continues to seek more environmentally friendly cooperations. In the short term, enterprise costs will increase, but in the long term, environment protection is a major responsibility of the enterprise, which is included in Atlas' vision and mission. Core Scientific’s commitment to 100% net carbon-neutral operations, the innovation that drives profitability, and deep industry partnerships align well with our values, and we are looking forward to a long, productive relationship."

"We are honored that Atlas Mining has chosen Core Scientific as its primary hosting partner in the United States," said Michael Levitt, Chief Executive Officer of Core Scientific "We are confident that by working together, we can jointly drive the industry's evolution to environmental awareness, and a sustainable energy matrix. We look forward to a long-term relationship that will deliver best-in-class hosting services to Atlas."

About Atlas

Atlas maintains an extensive computing network and digital infrastructures in multiple countries and regions across North America, North Europe, and Central Asia. The distributed operation brings boundless growth potential to the company, thus placing Atlas mining in a truly unique position in this industry. In addition to the business expansion, Atlas mining also helps in creating more job opportunities locally along with the long-standing commitment to advancing initiatives across ESG topics. It aims to empower the digital future with an anti-fragile network.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific is a best-in-class, large-scale operator of dedicated, purpose-built facilities for digital asset mining and a premier provider of blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. Core Scientific is also a founding member of the Bitcoin Mining Council, which is dedicated to promoting transparency, sharing best practices, and educating the public on the benefits of Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining.