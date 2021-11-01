Operation Homefront to Lift Financial Burden for Military Families Through Nationwide Toy Drive With Dollar Tree

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the 15th consecutive year, Dollar Tree customers are invited to purchase holiday toys for military children across the country. Operation Homefront’s Holiday Toy Drive is a program designed to ease the financial burdens that often accompany the holiday season for junior- and mid-grade (E1-E6) service members and their families.

Collection boxes will be placed at store checkout counters through December 2, allowing shoppers to donate their purchased toys. Each year, Operation Homefront volunteers collect the toys to be distributed at the nonprofit’s nationwide holiday events and by on-base Family Readiness Groups. Dollar Tree and Operation Homefront have partnered annually since 2006 to deliver the program.

"Dollar Tree is very proud to partner once again with Operation Homefront through their annual Holiday Toy Drive and serve military families who are often far from their loved ones during the holiday season," said Chelle Davis, Dollar Tree spokesperson. "This year has been difficult for all Americans, including those who serve our nation, and Dollar Tree and its associates are grateful to our generous customers who join us to bring so much joy to these very deserving families."

“Our work with Dollar Tree and their amazing customers over the past 15 years has demonstrated our shared appreciation for all our military families have done and continue to do to protect the freedoms we enjoy daily,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president & CEO of Operation Homefront. “We are absolutely thrilled to have the continued support of Dollar Tree and their caring customers to brighten the holidays for this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens again this year.”

Visit OperationHomefront.org/HolidayToys for more information about how to volunteer, sponsor, and donate toys or to register to receive toys at a distribution event.

About Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operates more than 15,000 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

About Operation Homefront: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.