Le Creuset Introduces New Harry Potter™ Inspired Collection

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Le Creuset announces the launch of the new Harry Potter™ x Le Creuset Collection in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The limited-edition collection includes an enchanting mix of enameled cast iron, stoneware, tools and textiles each featuring designs inspired by the Wizarding World.

Le Creuset continues to be an outlet for self-expression, providing offerings that are fun and unique to match many style preferences. Sure to charm any kitchen, this whimsical assortment features an array of Le Creuset’s iconic colors and shapes adorned with accents and depictions that draw inspiration from the films’ beloved characters, Hogwarts houses, locations and iconic dishes.

“The experience of cooking and sharing a memorable meal with loved ones is pure magic,” says Paul van Zuydam, Owner, Le Creuset. “We are thrilled to team up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring that magic to life through an extraordinary collection that combines the adventurous culinary world with the fantastic imaginative Wizarding World. Chefs and Harry Potter fans alike will now be able to express their inner creativity as they transform humble ingredients into spectacular dishes.”

The Harry Potter™ x Le Creuset assortment includes:

Harry Potter™ Signature Round Dutch Oven The special-edition Dutch Oven is an enchanting addition to any kitchen. Finished in vibrant cherry red Cerise with a solid brass lightning-bolt knob inspired by Harry’s scar. The piece pays tribute to one of the most famous wizards in the wizarding world.

Quidditch™ Signature Round Dutch Oven This special-edition Dutch Oven is finished in Le Creuset’s rich Marseille blue with a solid brass Golden Snitch knob affixed to the lid, which is embossed with three Quidditch goal posts. This iconic Le Creuset Dutch Oven is ideal for entertaining all Wizarding World fans.

Lord Voldemort™ Rectangle Covered Casserole Adorned with two powerful Dark Arts symbols and featuring a breathtaking matte black finish, this special-edition stoneware casserole pays tribute to “He Who Must Not Be Named.” The dimensional handle is cast like the phoenix feather core wand carried by Lord Voldemort™ himself. Hidden and embossed inside the piece is the Dark Mark, the foreboding symbol associated with Death Eaters in the wizarding world.

Deathly Hallows™ Spoon Rest The Deathly Hallows™ Spoon Rest will make you feel as though you can master your most powerful recipes. An essential addition to any kitchen, the spoon rest’s three-ringed, grooved sides keep spoons, spatulas and ladles from sliding, while its wide bowl contains any drips. The design minimizes messiness while evoking the mysteries of the Resurrection Stone, Elder Wand and Invisibility Cloak.

Hogwarts™ Houses Dessert Plate Set Curated for the Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw in all of us, the Hogwarts™ Houses Dessert Plate Set captures the anticipation of feasts in the Great Hall and friendly competitions between loyal, intelligent, cunning and brave students.

Hedwig™ Pie Bird Modeled after Harry Potter’s beloved snowy owl, the Hedwig Pie Bird is whimsically elegant and undeniably useful. Its embossed feather detail, intelligent eyes and black beak make the pie bird as remarkable as Hedwig. The hollow pie bird vents steam from the pie filling as it cooks, preventing the contents from boiling over, while arches on the bottom redirect excess moisture to keep the bottom crust from becoming soggy.

Magical Locations Mug Set For coffee, tea or hot chocolate, the Magical Location Mug Set is adorned with metallic foil logos of the most recognizable businesses in the wizarding world. Whether supporting Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes, The Three Broomsticks, Ollivanders, Gringotts or a combination of the lot, each mug has a hidden message that is magically revealed to every witch, wizard or Muggle after they finish their beverage.

Hogwarts™ Express Kettle As striking as the iconic train that inspired it, Le Creuset’s special-edition Hogwarts Express Kettle is finished in a bold matte black and Cerise red glaze over fast-heating premium carbon steel. Outfitted with a gold, single-tone whistling spout, the kettle is detailed in Hogwarts-inspired accents like the lid’s gold knob, which bears the number of the series’ most famous train platform: 9 ¾.

Hogwarts™ Houses Potholder Like the colorful uniforms at the famed Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the Hogwarts houses Potholder combines a quad of colors with a gold-threaded, embroidered crest. The essence of Hogwarts is stitched into every golden “H” and designed from durable, printed cotton canvas and blue terry cloth.

Spellcasting Spatula Set Inspired by the wands of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Dumbledore, Le Creuset’s Spellcasting Spatula Set brings magic into the kitchen with long-lasting durability and wizard-worthy versatility. This Oyster-colored, non-abrasive Spatula Set will help the witches and wizards in your family create magical moments and recipes.



The Harry Potter™ x Le Creuset Collection is available for purchase at Le Creuset Signature Stores, Le Creuset Outlets, LeCreuset.com, and Williams Sonoma, starting at $25USD. To learn more about the newest collections and other Le Creuset news, visit us online or follow along on social media @lecreuset.

For nearly a century, Le Creuset has been creating joy in the kitchen and beyond as the first in colorful cookware, the finest in quality and design and the favorite for generations.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world.

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved franchises.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

