Cellid, Inc. : The Best in Class Display Module for AR Glasses, 60 Degree Diagonal FoV Waveguide and 1.8 cc Size Projector "Cellid Waveguide 60" Was Released

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cellid, Inc. (the head office location: Minato Ward, Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Satoshi Shiraga) announces its participation in the world biggest consumer technology exhibition CES 2022, beginning January 5th, 2022 through January 8th in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Cellid started accepting advance reservations of on-site demonstrations and business meeting during the exhibition.

The booth will be located in J-Startup/JAPAN pavilion sponsored by JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization). Cellid is displaying The “Cellid Waveguide 60”, the display module for AR glasses, and demonstrating AR glasses with “Cellid Waveguide 60” there.

The "Cellid Waveguide 60" is an epoch-making product that achieves wide viewing angle and miniaturization at the same time by combining a waveguide display that achieves the world's widest diagonal viewing angle of 60 degrees and an ultra-compact projector of about 1.8cm^3.

Reservation form

Please send a reservation form below to apply for a demonstration and/or business meeting during the exhibition.

URL : https://forms.gle/GUypwBS8sfyH6RcX6

About CES

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is the world biggest technology trade show held in every January in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. In CES 2020, approx. 4,400 companies exhibited and showed more than 20,000 of the latest technology, and more than 170,000 people from all over the world visited. In the previous CES in 2021, which was the first fully digital, approx. 1,950 companies exhibited and approximately 80,000 people attended.

CES 2022 Overview

Dates: Jan. 5-8, 2022 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Place: Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center, Nevada, USA

Organizer: Consumer Technology Association (CTA)

Booth location: Sands Expo, Eureka Park, J-Startup/JAPAN Pavilion

CES official page: https://www.ces.tech/

*CES 2022 will be held with combination of face-to-face and on-line.

About the "Cellid Waveguide 60"

The "Cellid Waveguide 60", which is planned to be exhibited in CES 2022 is an epoch-making product that achieves wide viewing angle and miniaturization at the same time by combining a waveguide display that achieves the world's widest diagonal viewing angle of 60 degrees and an ultra-compact projector of about 1.8cm^3. The wide viewing angle of the waveguide provides a more immersive and better UX, and the miniaturized projector contributes to the design flexibility of the final product.

About Cellid

Company name: Cellid, Inc.

Location: Sumitomo Fudosan Ropponokidori Building 2F, 7-18-18 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Satoshi Shiraga

Establishment: October 2016

URL: https://www.cellid.com/

Business Description: Sales of display modules and spatial recognition software for AR glasses