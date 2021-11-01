Blockchain Association Singapore and AntChain Collaborate to Promote Blockchain Adoption and Innovation in Singapore and ASEAN

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AntChain, the flagship technology brand of Ant Group to form close collaborations to promote and drive further blockchain adoption and innovation in Singapore and ASEAN.

Under the partnership, BAS and AntChain will co-organize events and programs in Singapore and China to raise further awareness of blockchain, to drive industry adoption and promote positive impact through continuous innovation, and to strengthen the ecosystem of talents and empower the community through training and knowledge sharing.

The MOU with BAS is the first such industry partnership for AntChain outside China.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Chia Hock Lai, Co-Chairman, BAS said, “We recognize AntChain’s market leadership as demonstrated through its innovative solutions and a vast range of industry applications and use cases from supply chain finance, cross border traceability of high value goods, to content and copyright protection. Thus, it is an absolute pleasure to collaborate closely with AntChain, which we believe will bring valuable technical know-how and industry experience to BAS’s members and partners in Singapore and the region. Together, more blockchain innovations can be fostered to contribute to the growth and transformation of businesses and industries.”

Mr Derrick Loi, General Manager of International Business, Intelligent Technology at Ant Group, echoed, “We firmly believe that partnerships and collaborations stimulate innovation. We are committed to working closely with industry partners such as BAS to explore new synergies, resolve pain points faced by businesses, and uncover greater value for a broader group of customers in today's digital economy. We very much look forward to enabling trusts in use cases such as digital trade, thereby connecting B2B2C with industry specific applications of enterprise blockchain, secure computing, IoT, eKYC, and other innovative technologies.”

In recent months, BAS has also formed partnerships with Alliance of Blockchain Industry (ABI) and the Energy Research Institute of the Nanyang Technological University respectively, to collaborate in various aspects to promote blockchain application, research and talent development.

In June, AntChain launched a developer community support program at its first developer conference. To date, the community has attracted over 330 institutional partners and nearly 10,000 developers, who together have created over 30 innovative industry applications. Now AntChain's wide portfolio of technologies and solutions have been deployed in more than 50 use cases, typically involving multi-party collaborations.

About Blockchain Association Singapore

The Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) seeks to empower its members and the community to leverage blockchain and scalable technologies for business growth and transformation. The Association is designed to be an effective platform for members to engage with multiple stakeholders – both regional and international – to discover solutions and promote best practices in a collaborative, open, and transparent manner.

It aims to promote blockchain literacy and build a strong talent pipeline for the digital economy in Singapore. BAS also aims to accelerate the development of blockchain companies operating in or entering into Singapore, and their subsequent integration and acceleration into the Singapore blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://singaporeblockchain.org/.

About AntChain

As the flagship technology brand of Ant Group, AntChain is dedicated to building the foundations of trust with innovative technologies including blockchain, the internet of things, data analytics, and intelligent risk management. It aims to develop mutually trusted, highly efficient industry based solutions to enable trust between enterprises and their customers in the new digital economy, support industry collaboration and value creation. AntChain was ranked first in China's blockchain-as-a-service market in 2020, according to market intelligence provider IDC.