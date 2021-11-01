Elliptic Labs Signs Proof of Concept Agreement with A Leading PC OEM for All-in-One PC System

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in Virtual Smart Sensors™, announced today that it has signed an additional proof-of-concept (PoC) contract with one of the top three laptop/PC manufacturers. This agreement features Elliptic’s AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ on the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) line of All-in-One personal computers (PCs).

This PoC project will highlight Elliptic’s AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, offering the AI Virtual Presence Sensor to enable the All-in-One PC to detect the user’s presence. The capability automatically locks and puts the system to sleep when the user is away and automatically awakes and unlocks the system when the user returns, dramatically increasing the system’s security and convenience while lowering its power consumption.

“Elliptic Labs is expanding the markets that our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform can address into PCs and All-in-one systems with this contract,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “We have spent over a decade building a solid technology fueled by strong partner and customer relations that we leverage addressing multi-billion dollar markets. We are excited to see that our customers keep expanding with us into more business units and models.”

AI Virtual Smart Sensor and AI Virtual Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.