H.I.G. Capital Completes Strategic Investment in Grupo Ransa

BOGOTÁ--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Grupo Ransa (“Ransa” or the “Company”), a leading third-party logistics (“3PL”) player in Latin America. Grupo Romero, one of the largest conglomerates in Peru and a longstanding shareholder of Ransa, will remain as a strategic partner in the Company alongside H.I.G. Capital. Ransa’s current senior management team, led by CEO Paolo Sacchi, will continue to lead the Company. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ransa, headquartered in Peru, is the largest and most comprehensive 3PL integrated platform in the Andean Region and Central America with operations in 8 countries and 34 cities. The Company is present in attractive and growing markets for logistics operators given increased international trade, outsourcing trends, and high-growth economies and industries. Ransa is a one-stop shop solutions provider, offering an efficient and integral 3PL service, foreign trade services, warehousing, cold storage, transportation, distribution, file storage and value-added services.

Paolo Sacchi, CEO of Grupo Ransa, commented: “We are happy to welcome H.I.G. to the Ransa family. This investment is a recognition to our over 7,000 employees, talent and client-centric culture – elements that form our true competitive advantage – and confirms that we have taken the right direction in the strategy we set forth in the past few years. We are excited with the opportunities that lie ahead and believe H.I.G. will help us accelerate our growth trajectory and help us continue delivering high-quality services to our clients.”

“We believe Ransa is an ideal and leading Latin American player to enter an industry in which H.I.G. has a strong conviction and extensive global experience. Since our first interactions with the Company, we were highly impressed by its unique regional footprint and long-term client portfolio comprised of leading brands in several industries. We are excited to partner with Paolo and his talented management team alongside a partner of the caliber of Grupo Romero,” said Fabio Saad, Head of the Andean Region for H.I.G.

Fernando Marques Oliveira, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Brazil and Latin America, also commented: “This important investment in Ransa reaffirms our commitment to the Andean Region, where we see significant growth opportunities. We hope to accelerate our capital deployment strategy there, and this landmark investment is an important step in that direction to consolidate H.I.G. as one of the leading and most active global investors in Latin America.”

Luis Romero Belismelis, Chairman of Grupo Ransa, added: “Grupo Ransa and its team have done a phenomenal job in growing the business into a leading regional player in logistics. We look forward to working with H.I.G. Capital throughout this new phase of growth for Ransa.”

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Garrigues and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as lead legal counsel to Grupo Romero and the Company.

Lazard served as exclusive financial advisor and Rebaza Alcazar & De las Casas, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Roca Junyent served as lead legal counsel to H.I.G.

About Ransa

Founded over 80 years ago, Ransa is one of the leading third-party logistics (“3PL”) operators in Latin America with operations in the Andean and Central American regions. The Company has an extensive regional footprint with critical mass and network in 8 countries and 34 cities, in which it has over 7,000 workers and operates over 3.5 million square meters of infrastructure. It has become a one-stop shop solution, offering an efficient & integral 3PL service to blue-chip client and large multinationals in Latin America. Ransa has a highly diversified client revenue base with +2,500 clients operating in various industries such as consumer, food & beverage, retail, fishing and agribusiness, mining and energy, freight forwarding, automotive and electronics, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.ransa.biz/.

About Grupo Romero

The Romero Group is a Peru-based business conglomerate with over 132 years of history and comprised of competitive companies operating across a wide range of sectors, including agribusiness, massive consumption, ports, energy and diversified services. The Romero Group’s over 15 companies are located in different regions of Peru and in various Latin American countries providing their clients - belonging to different economic sectors - with high quality and value-added service. For more information, please refer to http://www.gruporomero.com.pe

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading alternative assets investment firm with over $45 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

*Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.