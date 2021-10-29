D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor in NH Research Sale to NI

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to NH Research (NHR), a leader in high power test and measurement applications such as electric vehicles and batteries, in its sale to NI (Nasdaq: NATI), a test measurement company providing tailored, software-connected systems to engineers and enterprises. The transaction closed on October 19, 2021.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, NH Research, Inc. enables electrification by accelerating innovation, validation and functional test of today’s technologies. Backed by over 40 years of experience, NHR’s solutions provide performance and safety that engineers and researchers desire to reduce test time and increase energy savings of their test systems.

The acquisition will expand NI’s portfolio of electrification (EV), battery and sustainable energy capabilities to provide customers with critical power level signal sensing, capture and analysis. NI and NHR serve highly complementary positions in testing components used in the automotive industry to rapidly innovate and electrify vehicles. The combination of NI’s flexible EV test platform with the companies’ power conversion and power supply test systems expertise will dramatically optimize testing workflows and enable rapid responses to changing test needs, accelerating time to market for a broader range of customers.

“NH Research has built a differentiated platform that provides world class test instruments and systems for a wide range of critical industries,” said Paul Weisbrich, managing director at D.A. Davidson. “Davidson looks forward to watching this important partnership meet the growing global decarbonization trends that are rapidly evolving in today’s markets.”

The transaction represents another successful closing by D.A. Davidson’s Diversified Industrials Investment Banking Group. Since 2020, the Diversified Industrials Group has completed 14 advisory transactions and raised more than $2.0 billion in total capital across 10+ public offerings.

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology.

About D.A. Davidson

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For information, visit dadavidson.com.