Blue Origin Signs Long-Term Agreements With Four Kansas Companies to Support New Glenn Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle and Engine Programs

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Origin announced today that it has signed multi-year contracts with four Greater Wichita area companies: Accurus Aerospace Wichita, C.E. Machine Company Inc, Harlow Aerostructures LLC, and Orizon Aerostructures, LLC. These contracts will support Blue Origin’s engine programs as well as New Glenn, Blue Origin’s reusable heavy-lift orbital launch vehicle designed to support commercial, civil, and national security space missions.

“ Accurus Wichita is proud to be a supplier partner with Blue Origin, and we believe these important programs will benefit from the deep aerospace manufacturing expertise in the greater Wichita area,” said Larry Johnson, President and General Manager of Accurus Aerospace Wichita, LLC.

“ C.E. Machine is excited to have the opportunity to support ongoing programs supporting Blue Origin’s mission to create the next generation of astronauts. It is incredible to imagine that in the very near term these products will play an intricate role in the advancement of commercializing space travel. We are thankful for the opportunity provided by Blue Origin’s leadership team and are looking forward to a long-lasting partnership for generations to come,” said Ryan Smith, Director of Business Development at C.E. Machine.

“ We are very excited and thankful to be a part of Blue Origin’s New Glenn Heavy Lift Launch Vehicle and engine programs. With the help of the Greater Wichita Partnership and Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, this opportunity will allow the next generation of Harlow employees a long career supporting Blue Origin, our community and our state. Thank you, Blue Origin, for allowing us to be your partner in this great adventure,” said Jim Barnes, President of Harlow Aerostructures.

“ We are thrilled to join the Blue Origin team as a trusted partner and look forward to joining them on their great adventure to build a road to space,” said Henry Newell, President of Orizon Aerostructures.

“ We at Team Blue are proud to forge supplier partnerships for our engine programs and New Glenn with these four world-class companies. The Greater Wichita region has played a pioneering role in aerospace that dates back to Amelia Earhart, and with these agreements, that legacy continues into the second golden age of spaceflight. We are thrilled for these manufacturers to join us as we write the next chapter of aerospace history. I want to thank Senator Jerry Moran and the Greater Wichita Partnership for hosting us in Wichita earlier this year and introducing us to these exceptional companies,” said Bob Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Origin.

About Accurus Aerospace Wichita

Founded in 1989, Accurus Aerospace Wichita LLC (formerly ZTM Aerospace) is a world-class aerospace manufacturing facility with a wide range of fabrication and machining capabilities. Offering mid-sized to large machined products and complex assemblies, Accurus is dedicated to providing the highest quality manufacturing to the aerospace sector. For additional information, please visit the Accurus Aerospace Wichita website at https://www.accurusaero.com/locations/accurus-aerospace-wichita/.

About C.E. Machine

For over 40 years, C.E. Machine has been the leading provider of superior engineering, machining, and assembly services. Offering innovative solutions for the aerospace, commercial, military, domestic, and global markets, C.E. Machine provides highly specialized services to deliver complex assemblies and machined components for projects of every size. For additional information, please visit the C.E. Machine website at https://www.cemachine.com/.

About Harlow Aerostructures

Founded in 1956, Harlow Aerostructures is a leading supplier of complex machined components and electro-mechanical and structural subassemblies to the commercial, business, and military aerospace industries and is a certified FAA/ EASA Repair Station. Harlow is committed to maintaining a technological edge through new machine acquisitions, upgrades, and management information systems in its operations. For additional information, please visit the Harlow Aerostructures website at https://www.harlowair.com/.

About Orizon

Founded in 2016 and serving commercial, defense, and general aviation, Orizon’s capabilities include major aircraft subassembly manufacturing, complex monolithic machining, processing, and programming/engineering. Orizon is committed to building one, large, integrated Aerospace and Defense business based on organic growth strategy supported by unique people, systems, processes, facilities, relationships, and equipment. For additional information, please visit the Orizon website at https://www.orizonaero.com/.

About Blue Origin

Blue Origin is a private space company developing launch vehicles, rocket engines, and in-space capabilities in order to lower the cost of access to space through operational reusability. The company has a long-term vision to enable a future with millions of people living and working in space to benefit Earth with low-cost, highly reliable commercial space transportation. For additional information, please visit Blue Origin’s website at https://www.blueorigin.com.