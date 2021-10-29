Alera Group Expands Nationwide Footprint With Two Acquisitions

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alera Group, a top independent, national insurance and wealth management firm, announced today the acquisition of two agencies: Bagwell & Bagwell Insurance and Blue Communications. Effective October 1, 2021, the addition of the new locations will bolster services and expertise across property and casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions.

Here’s a glance at Alera Group’s two new locations:

Bagwell & Bagwell Insurance, a leading property and casualty agency providing risk management and personal and commercial insurance to clients from the coast to the mountains of North Carolina. Founded in 1919, the agency is based in Raleigh and is one of North Carolina’s oldest independent insurance agencies, having served clients for more than three generations.

The firm brings an extensive list of reputable insurance carriers and provides comprehensive personal lines and commercial lines solutions. Bagwell & Bagwell’s holistic risk management philosophy leverages loss control resources to build comprehensive risk management programs, and help clients prevent claims and better protect their assets.

Blue Communications, Inc., one of the nation’s premier HR consulting and communications agencies specializing in internal communications, well-being program development, diversity, inclusion and belonging strategy, management of development and implementation, as well as organizational change.

For nearly 25 years, Blue’s leading HR consulting and communications solutions have helped businesses navigate significant benefit, compensation, organizational, workforce and business changes with effective communications strategies. The agency is headquartered in Hollywood, California, and has eight locations across the country.

The Bagwell & Bagwell Insurance and Blue Communications teams will continue serving clients in their existing roles in addition to working collaboratively across Alera Group’s 120 locations. Their products, services and expertise will be available to Alera Group clients nationwide. Terms of the transactions were not announced.

About Alera Group

Alera Group is an independent, national insurance and wealth management firm with more than $900 million in annual revenue, offering comprehensive employee benefits, property and casualty insurance, retirement services and wealth management solutions to clients nationwide. By working collaboratively across specialties and geographies, Alera Group’s team of more than 3,000 professionals in more than 120 offices provides creative, competitive services that help ensure a client’s business and personal success. For more information, visit www.aleragroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.