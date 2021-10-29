Payability and Lendio Announce Partnership To Support Small Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payability, the country’s leading independent funding and payments platform for eCommerce sellers, today announced a partnership with Lendio, the largest marketplace for small business loans in the U.S.

With the new partnership, Payability is continuing to expand its role as a funding and payments provider. For those applicants that Payability is unable to fund, through its relationship with Lendio, the company can now present them with the largest network of lending partners in the U.S., vastly expanding funding options.

“We are devoted to doing what’s best for entrepreneurs and supporting them as they grow. With Lendio as our partner, we are proud to now be able to expand the options we can present to business owners to help them fund their growth,” said Keith Smith, Co-founder and CEO of Payability.

Securing funding has become more critical than ever for fledgling businesses this year. The impact of COVID and supply chain issues have hit enterprises hard globally with small businesses often feeling the biggest hit.

The news of Payability’s partnership with Lendio comes as the company continues its expansion in the lending and payments space boosted by a record year of growth in 2020. In recent months the New York-based funding and payments firm has added two new board members, and added to its ranks hiring a new V.P. of Growth Marketing Deidre Hudson and Stripe’s former head of B2B growth Anas Sohail as Head of Sales.

About Payability

Payability provides eCommerce sellers with friction-free financing and payment solutions for eCommerce sellers that sell through various online platforms, including; Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, eBay, Newegg and many others. Fast, simple, and flexible, Payability's customers receive the capital they need to reinvest in inventory and advertising, and to grow their business faster. For more information, or to inquire about getting your eCommerce business funded, visit www.payability.com.

About Lendio

Lendio is the nation’s leading small business finance solution provider. With its diverse network of lenders, Lendio enables small business owners to apply for multiple loan products with a single application. To date, Lendio has facilitated more than 300,000 small business loans for more than $11.8 billion in total funding, including $9.8 billion in PPP loan approvals as part of government COVID-19 relief. Lendio is a values-driven organization striving to provide equal access to capital to underserved communities and America’s smallest businesses. For every new marketplace loan Lendio facilitates, Lendio Gives—an employee-contribution and employer-matching fund—provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world. More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com.