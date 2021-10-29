Now Available to Luxury Card Members: New Rewards with Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Luxury Card has announced a partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts which will provide enhanced rewards for its Cardmembers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Luxury Card has announced a partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts which will provide enhanced rewards for its Cardmembers. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSON, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury Card has announced a partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand offering more than 700 hotels and resorts across 80 countries. Upon enrollment, Luxury Card members automatically receive an enhanced tier level through the brand’s I Prefer™ Rewards program1, which provides a host of benefits to travelers seeking independent luxury hotel experiences near and far.

“I think our travel-minded Cardmembers will appreciate the amazing properties and benefits afforded by the brand’s I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program,” says Marina Kissam, Vice President of Customer Experience at Luxury Card. “Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ unique properties, exceptional amenities and high touch service enhance the entire experience.”

Mastercard® Titanium Card™ holders are eligible to receive “Explorer” tier status of the I Prefer program while Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Gold Card™ members are eligible for “Elite” tier status. Both tiers include various benefits such as early check-in and late check-out, enhanced room upgrades, welcome amenities, bonus points towards Free nights and much more. All Luxury Card members must contact Luxury Card Concierge® to access the I Prefer upgrade.

Launched in August 2013, the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Hotels & Resorts extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Elite status and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at more than 650 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to receiving 10 points for every dollar spent on net room reservations booked through eligible channels, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status, which is determined by points earned during a 12-month period. I Prefer also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, easily redeem Reward Certificates and connect directly with their host hotel during a stay. Currently, more than 3.8 million travelers have signed up for membership.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 700 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its five global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ hotel rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠ and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

Luxury Card Travel Program

Our innovative Luxury Card Travel® program offers you a value of $5002 in benefits and services with every stay. Benefits may include resort or spa credits, complimentary food and beverages, room upgrades and welcome amenities.

Designed exclusively for Cardmembers, our Luxury Card Travel program offers a carefully vetted collection of hotel properties, villa rentals and travel services. Every adventure is complete with personalized features and unparalleled luxury and ease.

As a Cardmember, you have access to over 3,000 global properties offering you benefits such as: Preferred rates, room upgrade upon arrival, based on availability, breakfast for two daily, early check-in and late check-out, when available, complimentary Wi-Fi, amenities such as Welcome Gift, resort or dining credit and $2,000 in home service credit for villa rentals. For more information, visit luxurycardtravel.com.

About Luxury Card™

Luxury Card is a global leader in the premium credit card market with a mission to shape the industry through innovation, value and service. We believe the Mastercard® Gold Card™, Mastercard® Black Card™ and Mastercard® Titanium Card™ can pay for themselves with unparalleled rewards, 24/7 Concierge and first-class benefits.

With a card weight of 22 grams and 64 patents issued globally, our stainless steel and carbon credit cards outweigh the competition.3

Luxury Card members receive the best airfare and cash back redemption rates,4 with points that can be redeemed in any increment and never expire.5 Points for airfare are redeemed at 2% with no blackout dates, airline limitations or seat restrictions.5 For example, 50,000 points with Luxury Card will get you a $1,000 airline ticket and only a $750 airline ticket with the nearest competitor.4 Cardmembers redeem for cash back at a leading rate of up to 2%3 or for various experiences, travel, dining and gift cards.4

Luxury Card Concierge® caters to Cardmembers’ every need. Available 24/7 by live chat on our industry-first Luxury Card App, phone and email, dedicated Concierge agents assist with travel itineraries, dining reservations, research and gift sourcing. We deliver first-class service anywhere, anytime.6

Luxury Card’s in-house travel program provides an average total value of $5002 per stay in benefits and services at over 3,000 properties worldwide. Mastercard® Gold Card™ and Mastercard® Black Card™ members receive complimentary membership and unlimited guest access to more than 1,300 airport lounges around the globe with Priority Pass™ Select.6

Luxury Card is accepted at over 8 million domestic retailers in 210 countries with no foreign transaction fees.7 We are committed to providing top value, benefits and service to make your life simpler and your experiences richer. For more information, visit luxurycard.com.