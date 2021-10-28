SVN | SFR Capital Management and Coronado West Partner to Provide Build-for-Rent Communities Nationwide

NEW YORK & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leveraging collective expertise in land acquisition, development, lease-up and property management, SVN | SFR Capital Management (“SVN | SFR”), a private commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to the single-family Build-for-Rent (“BFR”) housing sector, and Coronado West today announced a joint venture to invest in, build and operate a portfolio of approx. 1,000-1,500 new, single-family rental homes per year. In total, the partnership seeks to build and acquire an estimated $300 million in completed homes per year.

Markets where purpose-built rental home communities with current land assets are targeted include Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Tampa, Atlanta, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Denver, Fort Collins, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Homes within the communities built will be influenced with socially responsible or ESG benefits including smart energy and solar technology provided by SVN | SFR’s energy solution partner, Elevation. Energy solutions developed to improve over 50% of the GRESB performance metrics and 35% of total GRESB ESG metrics.

Jeff Cline, CEO of SVN | SFR Capital Management, said, “We’re fortunate to team with Coronado West to source and acquire land that will bring quality rental housing to undersupplied U.S. cities with growing demand.” He added, “Our collaboration gives us greater access to land in desired areas and allows the partners to scale communities more quickly bringing to market affordable BFR rental housing with ESG benefits for years to come.”

SVN | SFR will source BFR land, provide design and optimization, lease-up and property management along with asset and disposition support. Coronado West will lead land acquisition, entitlement, development and home construction. Together, the partners will select builder(s) in each market with completed homes aggregated into the asset operating JV. Additionally, SVN | SFR now has the ability to introduce builders to the land banking benefits through Coronado West.

“This strategic partnership provides the opportunity to leverage both our proven platforms to ensure longevity and dedicated BFR community production for the long term,” said John Cork, CEO of Coronado West. “Assets will be positioned in locations with great demand while delivering rental homes with amenities highly desired by residents. This joint venture will allow us to complete two to three times as many communities per year than we could on our own.”

About Coronado West

Coronado West was founded in Tempe, Arizona in 1984 as a multi-family residential property development and management company. In 1998, Coronado West launched its land banking program, providing financial services for national and regional homebuilders. To date, Coronado West has acquired, developed, and sold approximately 30,000 residential lots in over 200 master planned communities across the Sun Belt and Pacific Northwest regions of the United States. Capitalizing on the contacts and knowledge gained over nearly four decades in the residential real estate business, the company is now acquiring and developing residential properties in the Build-for-Rent BFR segment of the industry. For more information, visit coronadowest.com or email info@coronadowest.com.

About SVN | SFR Capital Management

SVN | SFR Capital Management, (“SVN | SFR”), based in New York, NY, is a private, commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to investment in the Build-for-Rent (“BFR”) asset class across the U.S. SVN International Corp. (“SVNIC”), a globally recognized, Boston-based, full-service CRE advisory firm, is an affiliated entity. SVN is advised by McIntyre Capital Partners, LLC, a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and a member of FINRA and SIPC. SVN | SFR intends to aggregate approximately 35,000 new construction BFR homes in the near-term through an initial allocation of $1 billion in equity and debt capital from institutional investors, to aggregate into a large-scale commercial real estate portfolio for eventual disposition. For more information, call 602.466.1381 or email SFRCapitalManagement@svn.com.