Real Estate Platform 'Livian' Launches in Partnership with Keller Williams

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Livian, a people-first real estate platform, formerly known as Hergenrother Realty Group (HRG), launched today. HRG and Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, have come together to form a new partnership: Livian.

Livian currently has 33 real estate teams in 21 states, powered by 270 real estate agents and 40 employees nationwide. Through partnering with KW, Livian now has the full support it needs to truly scale its platform and help its partners grow their businesses to their highest potential.

“We’re honored to partner with Keller Williams to launch Livian. By making a pledge to be a KW company for life, KW has pledged to be a part of us for life,” said Adam Hergenrother, CEO, Livian. “This creative alignment with our new brand is the first of many company moves on the way to limitless growth.”

The brand promise of Livian is “Love how you live.”

“Adam and his strong team of leaders and partners at Livian represent a true win-win business alignment within KW,” said Gary Keller, executive chairman of kwx, the holding company of KW. “As we partner with Adam, he’s in turn partnering with our market centers, teams and agents for a true win-win.”

For real estate agents and teams, Livian’s platform offers a host of services that include agent-centric marketing services, diversified lead generation and automated conversion strategies, on-the-ground staffing support, and success training and coaching to fuel agents’ growth.

For consumers, including buyers, sellers, and investors, Livian offers a full suite of home services, with mortgage, title and insurance offerings.

“Every part of life is touched by where you live,” said Hergenrother. “At Livian, our agent partners serve as a lifelong real estate partner for our clients, providing value well beyond a single real estate transaction. We’re focused on the full homeownership experience, and while in the process, helping our agent partners live fuller lives as well.”

“Our vision is set on KW being the integrated homeownership experience company of choice. And, our amazing leaders, teams and agents are essential collaborators and partners as part of One Team on One Mission,” said Carl Liebert, CEO of kwx. “We're excited to be aligning support with Adam and Livian as we accelerate these efforts and demonstrate the power of the kwx platform for win-win success.”

“We’re looking to partner with high-performing real estate teams who seek to make a larger impact in the communities they serve and accelerate their business success to their greatest heights possible,” said Hergenrother.

High-resolution logos and videos that showcase the new Livian brand are available upon request.

About Livian

Launched in 2021, Livian is an all-in-one real estate platform that simplifies homeownership for clients and agents. Through a new partnership with Keller Williams, Hergenrother Realty Group has become Livian.

For real estate teams, Livian’s platform offers a host of expansion services, including agent-centric marketing services, diversified lead generation and automated conversion strategies, on-the-ground staffing support, and training and coaching to fuel agents’ growth.

For consumers, including buyers, sellers, and investors, Livian offers a full suite of home services, with mortgage, title and insurance offerings. For more information, visit Livian.com.