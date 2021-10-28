Closings Commence at Newly Completed 200 Amsterdam

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SJP Properties and Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing today announced the commencement of closings at 200 Amsterdam, the Upper West Side’s most anticipated new luxury condominium. Newly complete and ideally situated in the highly coveted Lincoln Square neighborhood, 200 Amsterdam is redefining the New York City skyline and generating tremendous demand from discerning buyers, with approximately $300 million in sales under contract to date.

A premier developer of luxury residential and commercial properties in the New York Metropolitan Area, SJP Properties selected globally recognized Elkus Manfredi Architects to design 200 Amsterdam, partnering with internationally acclaimed firm CetraRuddy on the building’s interiors to create a contemporary interpretation of New York City’s classic prewar apartment homes. The building also boasts model residences by celebrated designers Bennett Leifer Interiors and JARVISSTUDIO.

“Watching 200 Amsterdam come to life has been an incredible experience, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our first residents,” says Steve Pozycki, founder and CEO of SJP Properties. “This condominium, with its classically-inspired modern design and extensive selection of lifestyle amenities, signifies a completely new offering on Manhattan’s beloved Upper West Side, and we look forward to watching these elements continue to resonate among buyers today.”

200 Amsterdam comprises 112 expansive residences that range from one to five bedrooms. Inside the homes, CetraRuddy’s sophisticated, genre-defining interiors are the pinnacle of luxury. Captivating entry galleries coupled with expansive layouts deliver an elegant procession of space. Glass-cornered living rooms establish a sense of tranquility, framing cinematic vistas of Central Park, the Hudson River and a glittering cityscape.

Perched 660 feet in the sky, 200 Amsterdam’s limited Penthouse Collection comprises some of the most impressive homes in the City. Beginning on the 41st floor, the collection comprises eight full floor, and two duplex homes. Each residence features 360-degree views from 10-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling window walls; Central Park-facing terraces, marble-faced fireplaces; private elevators and entry vestibules; and grand staircases.

“The Upper West Side is one of New York City’s most sought after neighborhoods, and generally has had the lowest levels of available inventory,” says Jill Mangone, Sales Director at Brown Harris Stevens Development Marking. “200 Amsterdam offers residents of the Upper West Side, who know and love the neighborhood, the opportunity to move into a new amenity rich condominium without giving up all the things they love about the Upper West Side and Lincoln Square. ”

200 Amsterdam has been outfitted with three floors of meticulously programmed amenities designed to cater to residents of every age. The Spa at 200 redefines serenity and includes a 75-foot heated saltwater pool, experiential showers, steam and infrared sauna, treatment rooms and a fitness center curated by The Wright Fit with a dedicated Pilates and yoga studio. The Club at 200 evokes the ambiance of New York’s established private members clubs with a private dining room, lounge, club room, library and outdoor terrace. Inspired by Lincoln Center, The Little Composer’s children’s playroom boasts a performance and dress up area, while a separate soundproof rehearsal room provides a professional grade studio for budding or professional musicians alike. In celebration of the neighborhood’s rich history as home to many of the city’s most important cultural institutions, residents of 200 Amsterdam are afforded an exclusive bespoke curated VIP membership, providing presale and complimentary festival tickets plus opportunities for special events not open to the general public.

“200 Amsterdam’s location in Lincoln Square puts it in close proximity to some of the world's leading cultural institutions such as Lincoln Center and the Museum of Natural History, not to mention Central Park and Riverside Park. We consider the building’s location to be one of its greatest amenities. The best of everything that New York City has to offer is right at your doorstep” says Stephen Kliegerman, President of Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing. “The building’s location, coupled with the smart lifestyle offering of over 20,000 square feet of amenities makes it truly one of the most impressive new developments on the market.”

Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing is the exclusive marketing and sales firm for 200 Amsterdam. For more information regarding sales or to schedule an appointment, please visit 200amsterdam.com; call 212.635.2000; or email info@200Amsterdam.com.

About SJP Properties

Headquartered in New York City, SJP Properties is a vertically integrated commercial and residential real estate owner, developer, investor, asset manager, construction manager and property manager. The expertise of the company’s core in-house team of professionals encompasses the entire development process, from site selection through coordination of tenant move-in for large multi-phase projects, including numerous Class A build-to-suit developments and individual tenant build-outs. Well known for the creation of unparalleled lifestyle-focused developments, SJP is committed to meticulous design and engineering development plans that reflect a keen understanding of market demand. Having sustained an unblemished track record of success, SJP has established relationships with many of the industry’s leading investors and financial institutions, providing unparalleled access to capital. For more information, call 212-335-2200 or visit www.sjpproperties.com.

About Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing

Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing specializes in the marketing, sales and leasing of exceptional new residential developments. BHSDM’s comprehensive services deliver a meticulous approach to the development process including site analysis, market research, predevelopment planning, design consultation, strategic marketing, and focused sales and leasing. With a foundation rooted in collaboration, every stage of the process is approached with innovative thinking, the latest technologies, unrivaled market knowledge and rigorous attention to detail. As a division of Brown Harris Stevens, the recognized real estate industry leader since 1873, all projects are supported by experienced professionals throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida and select global partners.