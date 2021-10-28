Professional Basketball Player Spencer Dinwiddie Ready for 2021-2022 Season With New Team, Fresh Partners and a Modern Way to Focus

Dinwiddie is back and better than ever with the help of his new investment - Breinfuel.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Professional Basketball Player Spencer Dinwiddie is reformulating the definition of a professional athlete by acknowledging the associated hardships, his many interests outside of basketball (crypto anyone?) and his natural investment in the functional beverage, Breinfuel, which helped him focus on his most recent recovery, getting him back in the game with his new team in Washington, D.C.

The collaboration comes on the heels of Dinwiddie’s highly anticipated return to the basketball court after suffering a partial anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear on his right knee earlier this year, requiring him to undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season. Dinwiddie credits Breinfuel’s highly researched ingredients as key components in increasing and sustaining his physical and mental health during his second ACL recovery. So much so, that Dinwiddie has invested in the company.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Breinfuel as I have experienced firsthand the incredible effects it has had on my ACL recovery, providing me with both the physical and mental alertness and stamina I need to get back to playing basketball at my peak performance,” said Dinwiddie. “I love that Breinfuel is not another sugary energy drink, but rather a blend of natural caffeine, powerful antioxidants and fuel that my mind and body need - especially on the basketball court and in the business world.”

Off the court, Dinwiddie has plenty to keep him occupied. He is involved in a variety of business ventures -- launching four separate businesses with his latest being a blockchain-based open social marketplace for creators, called Calaxy. Dinwiddie’s entrepreneurial spirit furthers Breinfuel’s mission to empower "mental athletes" who are seeking sustained mental stamina and high-performance energy. His partnership with Breinfuel is just one step for Spencer Dinwiddie as he inspires fans and fellow athletes to pivot from ‘shut up and dribble’ to ‘fuel up and focus’.

"Spencer is the epitome of what it takes to be a strong athlete both mentally and physically, on and off the court,” said Gerald Horn, MD, Co-Founder and CVO of Breinfuel. "As the first athlete to tokenize an NBA contract, Spencer is clearly a brilliant forward thinker. As a present and future NBA star sidelined with an ACL tear, Spencer reached out to us after Breinfuel so amazingly helped him get the mental focus and physical endurance he needed. We're proud to welcome Spencer into the growing sphere of mental and physical high-performance drivers in all walks of life who have discovered there's magic in every bottle of Breinfuel.”

About Breinfuel

Developed by Dr. Gerald Horn, a Lasik surgeon with a background in pharmaceutical science and disruptive drug development, Breinfuel combines highly researched ingredients that are designed to support performance and wellbeing over extended durations of time. Breinfuel is sold online and in select retailers nationwide. It comes in four delicious flavors including Citrus, Peach Mango, Fruit Punch, and Mixed Berry. Each bottle of Breinfuel features a proprietary blend of functional ingredients, including natural caffeine from green coffee bean extract and green tea, D-ribose sugar, collagen protein, MCT’s, vitamin C, vitamin E, beet root, L-theanine, creatine, and zinc.