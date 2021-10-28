Amentum Team Awarded $21 Billion Integrated Mission Completion Contract at the Savannah River Site

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum, a leading contractor of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced today that a team that includes the Company has been awarded the Savannah River Site Integrated Mission Completion Contract at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, South Carolina.

The contract was awarded to Savannah River Mission Completion, LLC (SRMC), which is a joint venture led by BWXT Technical Services Group, Inc., and includes Amentum and Fluor Federal Services, Inc. The team includes two pre-selected small businesses, DBD and Wesworks.

The single-award Master Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with an estimated contract ceiling of approximately $21 billion over a 10-year ordering period will have Cost Reimbursement and Fixed Price Task Orders to define the contract performance. SRMC will be responsible for liquid waste operations, the closure of waste tanks, the operation of the Savannah River Site’s Defense Waste Processing Facility, the Salt Waste Processing Facility and associated production and disposal facilities.

John Vollmer, Chief Executive Officer of Amentum, said, “We are pleased to have been awarded this contract. Amentum and our heritage companies have a long history of supporting the DOE’s environmental management programs and have managed numerous projects at the Savannah River Site. Our extensive experience includes the vitrification of high-level waste and the closure of waste tanks.” Mr. Vollmer continued, “We look forward to working with our DOE client, partners, regulators, and community stakeholders to further advance the Department of Energy’s mission of safe cleanup of legacy liquid waste at the Savannah River Site.”

“Amentum and our partners have a tremendous track record treating waste and managing nuclear operations around the DOE complex,” said Mark Whitney, President of Amentum’s Nuclear & Environment Business Unit. “We are honored to be a part of this team and begin operations under this new contract”.

The Savannah River Site is owned by the U.S. Department of Energy. The site is 310 square miles located near Aiken, S.C. on the Savannah River bordering South Carolina and Georgia.

About Amentum

