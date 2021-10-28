KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to DT Auto Owner Trust 2021-4

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by DT Auto Owner Trust 2021-4 (“DTAOT 2021-4”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of sub-prime auto loans.

DTAOT 2021-4 will issue five classes of notes totaling $366.80 million, collateralized by approximately $350 million sub-prime auto loans. As of the 9/30/2021 statistical cut-off date, the auto loans are fixed rate installment loans, made to subprime borrowers. The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 52.30% for the Class A notes, to 9.80% for the Class E notes. The target enhancement levels for the Class A notes and Class E notes are 58.50% and 16.00%, respectively.

This transaction is the fourth 2021 ABS securitization issued by DriveTime Automotive Group, Inc. (“DriveTime” or the “Company”). Inclusive of the subject transaction, the Company has issued 71 securitizations since 1996 totaling approximately $19.9 billion, of which KBRA has rated 14.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the static pool data and the underlying collateral pool and stressed the capital structure based upon its stress case cash flow assumptions. KBRA considered its operational review of DriveTime, as well as several business updates with the Company since that time. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Disclosures

