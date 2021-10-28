Harris County Texas Selects Tradition Energy to Lead Risk Management and Renewable Energy Services

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradition Energy announces it was awarded the energy consulting contract for Market Research, Risk Management, Sustainability, and Procurement Solutions by Harris County, Texas. The award, which designates Tradition as the lead consultant for developing a comprehensive energy strategy, results from Harris County’s Request for Proposals for the services issued in December 2020. Nineteen energy consulting firms from across the country competed for the right to advise the County on its energy.

As the nation’s third-largest county and home to the City of Houston, Harris County is one of the largest energy consumers in the state of Texas and the nation, and it intends to make a significant impact on renewable energy development, consumption, and availability at every level, including the development of additional extensive energy infrastructure. In addition, the County operates hundreds of buildings across nearly 1,800 square miles.

Tradition Energy will lead the collaborative effort with the County to create an overall energy risk management strategy and request for proposal process that will incorporate energy procurement, energy capacity, distributed energy, renewable energy, and behind-the-meter technology. Tradition will also evaluate opportunities for increased energy efficiency, demand response, or other load control measures. Tradition will serve as the technical advisor to analyze and evaluate proposals from energy suppliers and service companies and make recommendations to the County on which proposal(s) offer the best value and achieve the County’s policy objectives.

“We are honored to have been chosen by Harris County for this award,” said Alan Kurzer, CEO, Tradition Energy. “Having a Houston office and county presence since 2005 makes this opportunity to lead and improve energy management for the County even more special.”

Tradition Energy is the nation’s largest and most experienced independent energy risk management and procurement advisor, serving more than 1,300 commercial, industrial and governmental clients ranging from Fortune 500 global companies to medium-sized businesses to local municipalities. Tradition Energy is part of the Tradition Group, a leading global institutional broker of financial and commodity products. Tradition employs over 2,300 people in 29 countries around the world and is publicly listed on the Swiss stock exchange (CFT). www.TraditionEnergy.com